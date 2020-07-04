Curtis angered by play-off 'shambles' after Portsmouth are left frustrated

Ronan Curtis and Portsmouth team-mates remonstrate with the officials after their game against Oxford United.

Ronan Curtis and Portsmouth team-mates remonstrate with the officials after their game against Oxford United.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND winger Ronan Curtis vented his frustration after Portsmouth were forced to settle for a draw against Oxford United in last night’s League One play-off semi-final first leg.

Having struck the post early in the game, Curtis eventually gave Portsmouth the lead on 32 minutes.

However, the 24-year-old was left fuming when his appeal for a stoppage-time penalty was dismissed after he claimed to have been fouled by Daniel Agyei.

The tie is level at 1-1 going into Monday’s second leg in Oxford as a result of Marcus Browne’s equaliser for the visitors just before half-time at Fratton Park.

“We have waited three months for this game and were unlucky. We wanted to get the win but it was a shambles,” Curtis said.

“We had three or four penalty shouts and with the one at the end the defender clipped my heels, so it is either a yellow card to me for diving or a penalty.

“We battered them the whole game and deserved more out of it but the referee and the linesmen did not help us.”

With his first-half goal, Curtis – who has earned three senior Ireland caps to date – took his tally for the season to 14.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!