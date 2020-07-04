This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Curtis angered by play-off 'shambles' after Portsmouth are left frustrated

The Ireland international felt he should have been awarded a penalty against Oxford United.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 4 Jul 2020, 1:46 PM
52 minutes ago 1,377 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5141432
Ronan Curtis and Portsmouth team-mates remonstrate with the officials after their game against Oxford United.
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND winger Ronan Curtis vented his frustration after Portsmouth were forced to settle for a draw against Oxford United in last night’s League One play-off semi-final first leg.

Having struck the post early in the game, Curtis eventually gave Portsmouth the lead on 32 minutes.

However, the 24-year-old was left fuming when his appeal for a stoppage-time penalty was dismissed after he claimed to have been fouled by Daniel Agyei.

The tie is level at 1-1 going into Monday’s second leg in Oxford as a result of Marcus Browne’s equaliser for the visitors just before half-time at Fratton Park.

“We have waited three months for this game and were unlucky. We wanted to get the win but it was a shambles,” Curtis said.

“We had three or four penalty shouts and with the one at the end the defender clipped my heels, so it is either a yellow card to me for diving or a penalty.

“We battered them the whole game and deserved more out of it but the referee and the linesmen did not help us.”

With his first-half goal, Curtis – who has earned three senior Ireland caps to date – took his tally for the season to 14.

