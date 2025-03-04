TIME IS RUNNING OUT but Ronan Maher remains optimistic that Tipperary will preserve its unique record of winning at least one All-Ireland SHC title per decade.

But the experienced defender and captain, who was part of the last Tipp team to lift Liam in 2019, acknowledged they’ll have to get back to Croke Park first, a principal target for 2025.

Ronan’s big brother, former Tipp star Padraic, said recently that there are no guarantees they’ll win an All-Ireland in the 2020s to maintain their record of at least one win every decade since the GAA was founded.

Tipp have just four wins from 20 Championship games across the last five seasons, and not a single All-Ireland semi-final appearance.

Thurles man Maher said it’s all about setting short-term goals, which means trying to beat Kilkenny in Sunday’s Allianz NHL encounter, but he acknowledged that getting back to Croke Park is a big aim, something that would leave them on the brink of capturing that elusive All-Ireland.

“It’s too long for not having any Tipperary teams in Croke Park in the Championship,” said Maher.

“So this is something that’s at the back of your head the whole time and it’s driving you on, it’s where we want to be. It’s where every team sets out to be at the start of the year and where they want to be at the end.

“Definitely, that’s a motivational factor for this team, to get back into Croke Park. You can’t get too far ahead of yourself. The National League games have shown us this year that the Munster championship is going to be very, very competitive again. You see it with the Munster teams in the league, the standard that they’ve set.

“You can’t get too far ahead of yourself but it’s always something that’s in the back of your head, it’s really motivational that you want to get back there, everybody wants us back there.”

On the All-Ireland issue and Tipp’s proud at-least-one-a-decade record, Garda Siochana member Maher was positive.

“You have to be optimistic,” he said.

“But I would be and it’s really, really refreshing to see the group of lads we have and how they’ve come along. They’re really good, honest lads wearing the Tipp jersey at the minute. It’s about staying focused and bringing that consistency. I’d be positive that we’ll hopefully get that run back to where it needs to be.”

Manager Liam Cahill has used 31 different players in this season’s Division 1A campaign. Despite the rotation, Tipp are joint top with three wins from four and appear to be settling on a central spine with teenage attacker Darragh McCarthy a big find in attack.

“He’s really mature for his age,” said Maher of McCarthy, who has sniped 2-32 so far. “He’s hitting frees for us as well and he looks like he’s been playing there for the last five, six years.”

The Tipp supporters have responded to the uptick in fortunes after a noticeable fall off in support during last year’s Championship.

“Last year I suppose it was probably disheartening not to see the crowd supporting us,” said Maher.

“But listen, the Tipp supporters can be tough on you at times when things aren’t going your way and that’s just the way it’s always been. It was great to see a good turnout against Cork the last day.”