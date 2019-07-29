This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watch: Ronan O'Gara on Crusaders, becoming a better coach and returning to France

Ireland’s all-time leading points scorer chatted to The42 at Energia Park today.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 29 Jul 2019, 7:10 PM
https://the42.ie/4744787

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

IT HAS BEEN a whirlwind couple of weeks for Ronan O’Gara as he embarks on the next chapter in his coaching career.

Days after helping the Crusaders to back-to-back Super Rugby titles, the former Munster and Ireland out-half found himself settling into new surroundings in La Rochelle, where he has taken over as head coach for the upcoming season.

After two successful years in New Zealand, O’Gara wanted a new challenge and after weighing up offers from other Top 14 clubs, was attracted by the La Rochelle job specification.

In western France, O’Gara — now in his seventh season in coaching — will continue to work with the players on the training paddock in both attack and defence, having fulfilled both of those roles at his previous clubs, Racing 92 and the Crusaders.

With the new Top 14 season starting on 24 August, O’Gara has a limited window to work with his players ahead of La Rochelle’s away trip to Clermont, but it is a challenge the 42-year-old is relishing. 

In a sit-down interview with The42 today, O’Gara discusses his time with the Crusaders, his continued development as a coach, a return to France and the constant speculation linking him with a future role at Munster.

Ronan O’Gara was speaking at the launch of Energia’s new rugby communication campaign ‘The Power Behind Positive Energy’. Over the coming season, Energia’s campaign will unveil how fans’ #PositiveEnergy can have a positive impact on rugby teams across the board. 

