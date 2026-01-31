Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle suffer defeat after shock Uini Atonio retirement

RONAN O’GARA’S La Rochelle suffered a rare home defeat on Saturday, losing 44-24 to Lyon in the French Top 14 after an emotional week following Uini Atonio’s retirement.

O’Gara’s side conceded five tries as they were beaten at Stade Marcel Deflandre for just a third time this season, leaving them in 10th place in the table, six points from the play-offs.

Lyon stay in 12th spot thanks to an explosive first half in emotional scenes on the Atlantic coast.

Former Ireland fly-half O’Gara was brought to tears on Friday in his pre-match press conference due to Atonio’s announcement, and that atmosphere continued to the game.

Advertisement

After just three minutes, the sold-out crowd of 18,000 rose to their feet to pay tribute to the highly popular France prop Atonio, who was forced to end his career on Wednesday after a heart attack.

It got the better of O’Gara’s hosts, who trailed 31-7 at the break.

By the hour mark, La Rochelle were back in the game, and there were just seven points between the sides as former England winger Jack Nowell crossed to make it 31-24.

However, Martin Meliande slotted two penalties and Fiji winger Jiuta Wainiqolo strolled over in the final 16 minutes to secure Lyon’s first win since 3 January.

Elsewhere, on a weekend without 28 France squad members who are absent as they prepare for next Thursday’s Six Nations opener against Ireland, the Scottish duo of Ali Price and Stuart Hogg crossed as Montpellier hammered Stade Francais 44-7.

Ireland fly-half Joey Carbery kicked 11 points as Bordeaux-Begles won 31-16 at lowly Montauban as the Champions Cup winner moved up to third despite axed France winger Damian Penaud suffering a head injury.

Carbery, 30, is ineligible to feature for his country as he plays his club rugby abroad, but has been heavily linked with a return to Ireland for next season.

Later, league leaders Toulouse, without 12 players including Antoine Dupont due to their Six Nations commitments, host Bayonne and on Sunday, second-placed Pau welcome Toulon.

– © AFP 2026