Ronnie O'Sullivan becomes first man to record 1,000 centuries with Players Championship win

RONNIE O’SULLIVAN became the first man to record 1000 centuries as the Englishman retained his Players Championship title in style on Sunday.

O’Sullivan went into the final against Neil Robertson needing three more centuries to reach the four-figure landmark.

Breaks of 116 and 105 saw the 43-year-old open up a 7-2 lead over Robertson in the best-of-19-frames contest in Preston.

He had to wait to achieve his headline feat as Robertson rallied, but O’Sullivan was able to move within one frame of victory.

The five-time world champion had suggested prior to the tournament that he would pick the right moment to record his 1000th century and that proved to be the frame that secured the trophy.

And, in true O’Sullivan style, he played the crucial pot left-handed on his way to a 134 break that sealed a 10-4 triumph.

