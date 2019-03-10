This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 10 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronnie O'Sullivan becomes first man to record 1,000 centuries with Players Championship win

Defending champion O’Sullivan clocked up a remarkable landmark on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 10:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,639 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4534005
Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan

RONNIE O’SULLIVAN became the first man to record 1000 centuries as the Englishman retained his Players Championship title in style on Sunday. 

O’Sullivan went into the final against Neil Robertson needing three more centuries to reach the four-figure landmark.

Breaks of 116 and 105 saw the 43-year-old open up a 7-2 lead over Robertson in the best-of-19-frames contest in Preston.

He had to wait to achieve his headline feat as Robertson rallied, but O’Sullivan was able to move within one frame of victory.

The five-time world champion had suggested prior to the tournament that he would pick the right moment to record his 1000th century and that proved to be the frame that secured the trophy.

And, in true O’Sullivan style, he played the crucial pot left-handed on his way to a 134 break that sealed a 10-4 triumph.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt
    'I could not imagine we would suffer as much' - Brunel
    Rory Best: 'It’s exactly how you would plan your last home game here'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Kearney 'a good chance' for Wales but Ireland uncertain on van der Flier
    Kearney 'a good chance' for Wales but Ireland uncertain on van der Flier
    'It's taken a while, but there was a bit of our rhythm back' -- Schmidt
    Bonus-point win over les Bleus boosts Schmidt's Ireland before Wales trip
    FOOTBALL
    Benzema scores brace as Madrid bounce back from shock Champions League defeat
    Benzema scores brace as Madrid bounce back from shock Champions League defeat
    'No problem with confidence': Klopp hits out at supposed goalscoring crisis for Salah
    'We never put them under pressure': Solskjaer unhappy with slow start as United stumble
    IRELAND
    As it happened: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    As it happened: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Big performance against les Bleus can ease concerns over Schmidt's Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie