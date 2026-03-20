Ronnie O’Sullivan makes snooker history with 153 break

RONNIE O’SULLIVAN MADE the highest break in professional snooker by hitting a 153 at the World Open.

The 50-year-old achieved the feat after leaving quarter-final opponent Ryan Day in a snooker at the start of the opening frame and the Welshman’s failed attempt to get out of it handed O’Sullivan a free ball.

That allowed the seven-time world champion to commence his break with the green, followed by his opening black to put him on eight points before even beginning on the reds.

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O’Sullivan then reeled off the 15 reds, accompanied by 13 further blacks and two pinks before clearing up the colours to land a record-breaking 153.

“Big shout out to all the people who have messaged me and congratulated me on the 153,” O’Sullivan said in a video posted on X.

“It was a pretty cool moment, really happy to do it. Thank you to everyone out there who has supported me.”

His rapid start paved the way for a dominant 5-0 victory as O’Sullivan stormed into the semi-finals in China.