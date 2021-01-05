BE PART OF THE TEAM

Bohs announce signing of versatile former Pat's and Waterford defender Feely

The former Kildare minor footballer follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Kevin, at Dalymount.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 9:35 AM
Signed, sealed, delivered: Rory Feely.
Image: Stephen Burke aka A. Baldiemann
Image: Stephen Burke aka A. Baldiemann

BOHEMIANS HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of versatile defender Rory Feely from St Patrick’s Athletic.

Having turned 24 recently, Feely opens a new chapter in Inchicore after an impressive season with Pat’s.

Feely, a former minor Gaelic footballer with Kildare, is rock solid in defence, usually lining out at centre-back or right-back, and he has previously played on the right wing.

While Feely started his career at St Pat’s — coming through the U19s, making his first-team bow in 2014 and enjoying his real breakthrough season in 2016 — he really shot to prominence while at Waterford.

He was a consistent standout performer for the Blues in 2018 and 2019, winning the Player of the Year award the latter season, before returning to Pat’s.

Now, with 110 Premier Division appearances and five goals under his belt, Feely will hope to drive on at Dalymount Park.

“Rory is a very experienced player having played 110 Premier Division games despite his relatively young age having only turned 24 on Sunday,” Bohs manager Keith Long said.

“He is a very athletic and adaptable addition to our squad. He will bring good qualities to the team and give us options in several positions with his versatility and ability.”

rory-feely-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle Celebating a Pat's win. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Feely follows in the footsteps of his older brother Kevin – now a Kildare senior Gaelic football star – when he lines out in red and black. Likewise, the 28-year-old came through the Bohs U19s and was a fans’ favourite in his one full season with the first team in 2012.

His form that season earned him a move to Charlton Athletic, though he has since focused on his GAA career.

Bohs re-signed 12 of last season’s squad in November, but have since lost three key attackers in Danny Mandriou, Danny Grant and Andre Wright. Former Dundalk striker Georgie Kelly and ex-Shamrock Rovers forward Thomas Oluwa have recently joined the set-up.

Bohemians 2021 squad so far

Goalkeepers: James Talbot, Stephen McGuinness. 

Defenders: Anto Breslin, Ciarán Kelly, James Finnerty, Rob Cornwall, Rory Feely, Tyreke Wilson. 

Midfielders: Ali Coote, Conor Levingston, Dawson Devoy, Jack Moylan, Keith Buckley, Keith Ward, Promise Omochere, Ross Tierney. 

Strikers: Georgie Kelly, Thomas Oluwa.

