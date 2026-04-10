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Sports TV Listings

Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to enioy over the next few days.
9.14am, 10 Apr 2026

Friday 10 April

10am
Snooker, World Championship Qualifiers
TNT Sports 3

10am
Tennis, Monte Carlo Rolex Masters
Sky Sports Main Event
10.40am
AFL, Collingwood v Fremantle
TNT Sports 1
12pm
Tennis, WTA Linz Open
Sky Sports Main Event

1.30pm
Horse Racing, Aintree Festival Day 2
ITV1 and Virgin Media One

2pm
Golf, US Masters – (Second Round Featured Groups)
Sky Sports Main Event

2.30pm
Cycling, Tour of the Basque Country – Stage 5
TNT Sports 1

7.45pm
LOI Premier Division; Bohemians v Sligo Rovers; Galway United v Shelbourne; Waterford v Drogheda United; Dundalk v Derry City
LOI TV

7.45pm
LOI First Division; Treaty United v Cork City, Finn Harps v Cobh Ramblers, Wexford v Athlone Town, Kerry v UCD.
LOI TV

8pm
St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Two

8pm
Ulster v La Rochelle, Challenge Cup Quarter-Final
Premier Sports 1

8pm
Bath v Northampton Saints, Champions Cup Quarter-Final
Premier Sports 2

8pm
West Ham v Wolves, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
8pm
West Brom v Millwall, Championship
Sky Sports Football

10pm
Golf, US Masters - (Second Round Main Coverage)
Sky Sports Main Event

*****

Saturday 11 April

2am
MMA, One Fight Night 42
Sky Sports Action

3.05am
Super Rugby Pacific, Moana Pasifika v Chiefs
Sky Sports +
3.35am
AFL, North Melbourne v Brisbane Lions
TNT Sports 1
4.15am
AFL, Essendon v Melbourne
TNT Sports 3
5.35am
Super Rugby Pacific, Fijian Drua v Western Force
Sky Sports +  
7.15am
AFL, Sydney Swans v Gold Coast Suns
TNT Sports 1
8.05am
Super Rugby Pacific, Hurricanes v Blues
Sky Sports +  

10am
Snooker, World Championship Qualifiers
TNT Sports Extra

10am
Tennis, Monte Carlo Rolex Masters
Sky Sports Tennis
10.35am
AFL, Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs
TNT Sports 3
10.35am
Super Rugby Pacific, Reds v Crusaders
Sky Sports Mix
12pm
Tennis, WTA Linz Open
Sky Sports Tennis
12.30pm
Montpellier v Connacht, Challenge Cup Quarter-Final
Premier Sports 1
12.30pm
Arsenal v Bournemouth, Premier League
TNT Sports 1
12.30pm
Norwich City v Ipswich Town, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event 
12.45pm
Horse Racing, Aintree Festival (Grand National 4pm)
ITV 1 and Virgin Media One

2.25pm
England v Ireland, Women’s Six Nations Rugby
RTÉ 2 and BBC One

2.30pm
Cycling, Tour of the Basque Country – Stage 6
TNT Sports 3

2.30pm
Mayo v London, Connacht senior football championship
GAA+

3pm
Brentford v Everton, Premier League
Premier Sports 1

3pm
Cavan v Donegal, Ladies Football Division 2 Final
TG4

3pm
Glasgow Warriors v Toulon, Champions Cup Quarter-Final
Premier Sports 2

4.30pm
Golf, US Masters - (Third Round Main Coverage)
Sky Sports Golf

4.40pm
Wales v Scotland, Women’s Six Nations Rugby
BBC Two

5pm
Cork v Galway, Ladies Football Division 1 Final
TG4

5.30pm
Leinster v Sale, Champions Cup Quarter-Final
Premier Sports 1
5.30pm
Liverpool v Fulham, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
5.30pm
St Pauli v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football
5.30pm
Barcelona v Espanyol, La Liga
Premier Sports 2

7.30pm
LOI First Division, Longford Town v Bray Wanderers
LOI TV

7.45pm
Golf, US Masters - (Third Round Main Coverage)
Sky Sports Main Event

8pm
Zebre v Dragons, Challenge Cup Quarter-Final
Premier Sports 1

10pm
Boxing, Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov
Netflix

10.25pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One

*****

Sunday 12 April

2am
UFC Fight Night, UFC 327 – Jiri Prochazka v Carlos Ulberg
TNT Sports 1

3.30am
AFL, Geelong Cats v West Coast Eagles
TNT Sports 2
6.15am
AFL, GWS Giants v Richmond
TNT Sports 2

6.45am
Athletics, Paris Marathon
TNT Sports 3

9.30am
Cycling, UCI Paris to Roubaix Men’s
TNT Sports 1

10am
Snooker, World Championship Qualifiers
TNT Sports Extra

10.15am
AFL, Port Adelaide v St Kilda
TNT Sports 2

11am
Tennis, Monte Carlo Rolex Masters
Sky Sports Tennis
12pm
Birmingham City v Wrexham, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
12pm
Falkirk v Rangers, Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Football
 
12.15pm
Dublin v Clare, Camogie Division 1B League Final
RTÉ 2
12.30pm
Benetton v Exeter Chiefs, Challenge Cup Quarter-Final
Premier Sports 1

1pm
Tennis, WTA Linz Open
Sky Sports Tennis

1pm
Basketball, Senior Women’s League Finals
TG4

2pm
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
 
2pm
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United, Premier League
Sky Sports Action
 
2pm
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa, Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League
2pm
Parma v Napoli, Serie A
TNT Sports 2 

2.15pm
Galway v Waterford, Camogie Division 1A League Final
RTÉ 2

3pm
Bordeaux-Begles v Toulouse, Champions Cup Quarter-Final
Premier Sports 1

3pm
Luton Town v Stockport County, EFL Trophy Final
Sky Sports Football

3.45pm
Basketball, Senior Men’s League Finals
TG4

4pm
Cycling, UCI Paris to Roubaix Women’s
TNT Sports 1

4.15pm
Armagh v Tyrone, Ulster senior football championship
RTÉ 2

4.30pm
Golf, US Masters - (Final Round Main Coverage)
Sky Sports Golf

4.30pm
Chelsea v Manchester City, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event

7pm
Golf, US Masters - (Final Round Main Coverage)
Sky Sports Main Event

7.45pm
Como v Inter Milan, Serie A
TNT Sports 1

8pm
New York v Roscommon, Ulster senior football championship
GAA+

9.30pm
The Sunday Game
RTÉ 2

10.45pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One

1pm
Basketball, Senior Women’s League Finals
TG4

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