Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday 10 April

10am

Snooker, World Championship Qualifiers

TNT Sports 3

10am

Tennis, Monte Carlo Rolex Masters

Sky Sports Main Event

10.40am

AFL, Collingwood v Fremantle

TNT Sports 1

12pm

Tennis, WTA Linz Open

Sky Sports Main Event

1.30pm

Horse Racing, Aintree Festival Day 2

ITV1 and Virgin Media One

2pm

Golf, US Masters – (Second Round Featured Groups)

Sky Sports Main Event

2.30pm

Cycling, Tour of the Basque Country – Stage 5

TNT Sports 1

7.45pm

LOI Premier Division; Bohemians v Sligo Rovers; Galway United v Shelbourne; Waterford v Drogheda United; Dundalk v Derry City

LOI TV

7.45pm

LOI First Division; Treaty United v Cork City, Finn Harps v Cobh Ramblers, Wexford v Athlone Town, Kerry v UCD.

LOI TV

8pm

St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division

Virgin Media Two

8pm

Ulster v La Rochelle, Challenge Cup Quarter-Final

Premier Sports 1

8pm

Bath v Northampton Saints, Champions Cup Quarter-Final

Premier Sports 2

8pm

West Ham v Wolves, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

8pm

West Brom v Millwall, Championship

Sky Sports Football

10pm

Golf, US Masters - (Second Round Main Coverage)

Sky Sports Main Event

*****

Saturday 11 April

2am

MMA, One Fight Night 42

Sky Sports Action

3.05am

Super Rugby Pacific, Moana Pasifika v Chiefs

Sky Sports +

3.35am

AFL, North Melbourne v Brisbane Lions

TNT Sports 1

4.15am

AFL, Essendon v Melbourne

TNT Sports 3

5.35am

Super Rugby Pacific, Fijian Drua v Western Force

Sky Sports +

7.15am

AFL, Sydney Swans v Gold Coast Suns

TNT Sports 1

8.05am

Super Rugby Pacific, Hurricanes v Blues

Sky Sports +

10am

Snooker, World Championship Qualifiers

TNT Sports Extra

10am

Tennis, Monte Carlo Rolex Masters

Sky Sports Tennis

10.35am

AFL, Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs

TNT Sports 3

10.35am

Super Rugby Pacific, Reds v Crusaders

Sky Sports Mix

12pm

Tennis, WTA Linz Open

Sky Sports Tennis

12.30pm

Montpellier v Connacht, Challenge Cup Quarter-Final

Premier Sports 1 12.30pm

Arsenal v Bournemouth, Premier League

TNT Sports 1 12.30pm Norwich City v Ipswich Town, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event 12.45pm

Horse Racing, Aintree Festival (Grand National 4pm)

ITV 1 and Virgin Media One

2.25pm

England v Ireland, Women’s Six Nations Rugby

RTÉ 2 and BBC One

2.30pm

Cycling, Tour of the Basque Country – Stage 6

TNT Sports 3

2.30pm

Mayo v London, Connacht senior football championship

GAA+

3pm Brentford v Everton, Premier League

Premier Sports 1

3pm

Cavan v Donegal, Ladies Football Division 2 Final

TG4

3pm

Glasgow Warriors v Toulon, Champions Cup Quarter-Final

Premier Sports 2

4.30pm

Golf, US Masters - (Third Round Main Coverage)

Sky Sports Golf

4.40pm

Wales v Scotland, Women’s Six Nations Rugby

BBC Two

5pm

Cork v Galway, Ladies Football Division 1 Final

TG4

5.30pm

Leinster v Sale, Champions Cup Quarter-Final

Premier Sports 1

5.30pm

Liverpool v Fulham, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event 5.30pm

St Pauli v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga

Sky Sports Football

5.30pm

Barcelona v Espanyol, La Liga

Premier Sports 2

7.30pm

LOI First Division, Longford Town v Bray Wanderers

LOI TV

7.45pm

Golf, US Masters - (Third Round Main Coverage)

Sky Sports Main Event

8pm

Zebre v Dragons, Challenge Cup Quarter-Final

Premier Sports 1

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10pm

Boxing, Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov

Netflix

10.25pm

Match Of The Day

BBC One

*****

Sunday 12 April

2am

UFC Fight Night, UFC 327 – Jiri Prochazka v Carlos Ulberg

TNT Sports 1

3.30am

AFL, Geelong Cats v West Coast Eagles

TNT Sports 2

6.15am

AFL, GWS Giants v Richmond

TNT Sports 2

6.45am

Athletics, Paris Marathon

TNT Sports 3

9.30am

Cycling, UCI Paris to Roubaix Men’s

TNT Sports 1

10am

Snooker, World Championship Qualifiers

TNT Sports Extra

10.15am

AFL, Port Adelaide v St Kilda

TNT Sports 2

11am

Tennis, Monte Carlo Rolex Masters

Sky Sports Tennis

12pm

Birmingham City v Wrexham, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event 12pm

Falkirk v Rangers, Scottish Premiership

Sky Sports Football 12.15pm

Dublin v Clare, Camogie Division 1B League Final

RTÉ 2

12.30pm

Benetton v Exeter Chiefs, Challenge Cup Quarter-Final

Premier Sports 1

1pm

Tennis, WTA Linz Open

Sky Sports Tennis

1pm

Basketball, Senior Women’s League Finals

TG4

2pm

Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event 2pm

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United, Premier League

Sky Sports Action 2pm

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa, Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League 2pm

Parma v Napoli, Serie A

TNT Sports 2

2.15pm

Galway v Waterford, Camogie Division 1A League Final

RTÉ 2

3pm

Bordeaux-Begles v Toulouse, Champions Cup Quarter-Final

Premier Sports 1

3pm

Luton Town v Stockport County, EFL Trophy Final

Sky Sports Football

3.45pm

Basketball, Senior Men’s League Finals

TG4

4pm

Cycling, UCI Paris to Roubaix Women’s

TNT Sports 1

4.15pm

Armagh v Tyrone, Ulster senior football championship

RTÉ 2

4.30pm

Golf, US Masters - (Final Round Main Coverage)

Sky Sports Golf

4.30pm

Chelsea v Manchester City, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

7pm

Golf, US Masters - (Final Round Main Coverage)

Sky Sports Main Event

7.45pm

Como v Inter Milan, Serie A

TNT Sports 1

8pm

New York v Roscommon, Ulster senior football championship

GAA+

9.30pm

The Sunday Game

RTÉ 2

10.45pm

Match Of The Day

BBC One

1pm

Basketball, Senior Women’s League Finals

TG4