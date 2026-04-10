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Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 10 April
10am
Snooker, World Championship Qualifiers
TNT Sports 3
Tennis, Monte Carlo Rolex Masters
Sky Sports Main Event
AFL, Collingwood v Fremantle
TNT Sports 1
Tennis, WTA Linz Open
Sky Sports Main Event
1.30pm
Horse Racing, Aintree Festival Day 2
ITV1 and Virgin Media One
2pm
Golf, US Masters – (Second Round Featured Groups)
Sky Sports Main Event
2.30pm
Cycling, Tour of the Basque Country – Stage 5
TNT Sports 1
7.45pm
LOI Premier Division; Bohemians v Sligo Rovers; Galway United v Shelbourne; Waterford v Drogheda United; Dundalk v Derry City
LOI TV
7.45pm
LOI First Division; Treaty United v Cork City, Finn Harps v Cobh Ramblers, Wexford v Athlone Town, Kerry v UCD.
LOI TV
8pm
St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Two
8pm
Ulster v La Rochelle, Challenge Cup Quarter-Final
Premier Sports 1
8pm
Bath v Northampton Saints, Champions Cup Quarter-Final
Premier Sports 2
West Ham v Wolves, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
West Brom v Millwall, Championship
Sky Sports Football
10pm
Golf, US Masters - (Second Round Main Coverage)
Sky Sports Main Event
*****
Saturday 11 April
2am
MMA, One Fight Night 42
Sky Sports Action
Super Rugby Pacific, Moana Pasifika v Chiefs
Sky Sports +
AFL, North Melbourne v Brisbane Lions
TNT Sports 1
AFL, Essendon v Melbourne
TNT Sports 3
Super Rugby Pacific, Fijian Drua v Western Force
Sky Sports +
AFL, Sydney Swans v Gold Coast Suns
TNT Sports 1
Super Rugby Pacific, Hurricanes v Blues
Sky Sports +
10am
Snooker, World Championship Qualifiers
TNT Sports Extra
Tennis, Monte Carlo Rolex Masters
Sky Sports Tennis
AFL, Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs
TNT Sports 3
Super Rugby Pacific, Reds v Crusaders
Sky Sports Mix
Tennis, WTA Linz Open
Sky Sports Tennis
Montpellier v Connacht, Challenge Cup Quarter-Final
Premier Sports 1
Arsenal v Bournemouth, Premier League
TNT Sports 1
Sky Sports Main Event
Horse Racing, Aintree Festival (Grand National 4pm)
ITV 1 and Virgin Media One
2.25pm
England v Ireland, Women’s Six Nations Rugby
RTÉ 2 and BBC One
2.30pm
Cycling, Tour of the Basque Country – Stage 6
TNT Sports 3
2.30pm
Mayo v London, Connacht senior football championship
GAA+
Premier Sports 1
3pm
Cavan v Donegal, Ladies Football Division 2 Final
TG4
Glasgow Warriors v Toulon, Champions Cup Quarter-Final
Premier Sports 2
4.30pm
Golf, US Masters - (Third Round Main Coverage)
Sky Sports Golf
4.40pm
Wales v Scotland, Women’s Six Nations Rugby
BBC Two
5pm
Cork v Galway, Ladies Football Division 1 Final
TG4
Leinster v Sale, Champions Cup Quarter-Final
Premier Sports 1
Liverpool v Fulham, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
St Pauli v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football
Barcelona v Espanyol, La Liga
Premier Sports 2
7.30pm
LOI First Division, Longford Town v Bray Wanderers
LOI TV
7.45pm
Golf, US Masters - (Third Round Main Coverage)
Sky Sports Main Event
Zebre v Dragons, Challenge Cup Quarter-Final
Premier Sports 1
10pm
Boxing, Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov
Netflix
10.25pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One
*****
Sunday 12 April
2am
UFC Fight Night, UFC 327 – Jiri Prochazka v Carlos Ulberg
TNT Sports 1
AFL, Geelong Cats v West Coast Eagles
TNT Sports 2
AFL, GWS Giants v Richmond
TNT Sports 2
6.45am
Athletics, Paris Marathon
TNT Sports 3
9.30am
Cycling, UCI Paris to Roubaix Men’s
TNT Sports 1
10am
Snooker, World Championship Qualifiers
TNT Sports Extra
10.15am
AFL, Port Adelaide v St Kilda
TNT Sports 2
Tennis, Monte Carlo Rolex Masters
Sky Sports Tennis
Birmingham City v Wrexham, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
Falkirk v Rangers, Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Football
Dublin v Clare, Camogie Division 1B League Final
RTÉ 2
Benetton v Exeter Chiefs, Challenge Cup Quarter-Final
Premier Sports 1
1pm
Tennis, WTA Linz Open
Sky Sports Tennis
1pm
Basketball, Senior Women’s League Finals
TG4
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United, Premier League
Sky Sports Action
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa, Premier League
Sky Sports Premier League
Parma v Napoli, Serie A
TNT Sports 2
2.15pm
Galway v Waterford, Camogie Division 1A League Final
RTÉ 2
3pm
Bordeaux-Begles v Toulouse, Champions Cup Quarter-Final
Premier Sports 1
3pm
Luton Town v Stockport County, EFL Trophy Final
Sky Sports Football
3.45pm
Basketball, Senior Men’s League Finals
TG4
4pm
Cycling, UCI Paris to Roubaix Women’s
TNT Sports 1
4.15pm
Armagh v Tyrone, Ulster senior football championship
RTÉ 2
4.30pm
Golf, US Masters - (Final Round Main Coverage)
Sky Sports Golf
4.30pm
Chelsea v Manchester City, Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event
7pm
Golf, US Masters - (Final Round Main Coverage)
Sky Sports Main Event
7.45pm
Como v Inter Milan, Serie A
TNT Sports 1
8pm
New York v Roscommon, Ulster senior football championship
GAA+
9.30pm
The Sunday Game
RTÉ 2
10.45pm
Match Of The Day
BBC One
1pm
Basketball, Senior Women’s League Finals
TG4
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