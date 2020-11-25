Business done early as Bohemians re-sign 12 players for next season

Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney, James Talbot, Promise Omochere, Conor Levingston and Anto Breslin are among the re-signings for 2021. Source: Bohemians.

BOHEMIANS HAVE RE-SIGNED 12 players for the 2021 SSE Aitricity League Premier Division season.

Bohs confirmed the re-signings this evening with captain Keith Buckley, first-choice goalkeeper James Talbot and vice-skipper Rob Cornwall amongst the 12.

Talbot and Stephen McGuinness will compete for the number one shirt once again next season with defenders Anto Breslin, Ciarán Kelly and James Finnerty also commiting alongside Cornwall.

Delighted to have signed a new 2 year deal with the club 🔴⚫️ huge thanks to David Campbell sports management for helping me get the deal done! Excited for 2021 and the challenge ahead 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/2XE8sBwu0t — James Talbot (@jamestalbot197) November 25, 2020

Midfield contingent Buckley, Conor Levingston, Dawson Devoy, Jack Moylan, Promise Omochere and Ross Tierney have also re-signed.

“I’m delighted so many have committed to the club for 2021 at this early stage of the closed season,” manager Keith Long said.

“There is a good mix of experience and players of great potential. I am excited and really looking forward to working with them all again next season.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“We still have more work to do and we hope to have more re-signings and potential new recruits to announce in the coming weeks.”

Long and assistant manager Trevor Croly recently committed their futures to the club by agreeing new four-year contracts.

Absent from today’s group are Ireland U21 internationals Danny Mandroiu, Andy Lyons and Danny Grant, with the respective plans of strikers Andre Wright and Dinny Corcoran also unconfirmed.

They Gypsies finished second last season, 11 points behind champions and city rivals Shamrock Rovers.