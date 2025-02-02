Stunning finish sees Rory McIlroy win Pebble Beach Pro-Am ahead of Shane Lowry

RORY MCILROY KICKED off his PGA Tour season in stunning style with victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

McIlroy took charge of the tournament on the back nine, shooting five-under through holes 10 to 15, the highlight being an eagle on the par-five 14th. He ultimately signed for a 66, two shots clear of Shane Lowry, who finished in solo second at 19-under thanks to a closing-round 68.

The tournament is the second signature event of the PGA tour season, meaning McIlroy takes home an elevated winners’ cheque of $3.6 million. It is McIlroy’s 27th win on the PGA Tour, taking him to 22nd on the all-time winners’ list.

“To win at one of the cathedrals of golf is really, really cool”, said McIlroy afterwards.

“It was nice to walk up here, it was also good to see Shane make four to finish second on his own. That will make our flight home a little bit better. A really cool day.

“To win in California, where I haven’t payed well historically: it’s a very cool way to start the season.

“I said to Harry [Diamond] coming up the last, ‘Start as you mean to go on.’ To get this win this early, it means a great deal.”

McIlroy and Lowry played in the final group along with Sepp Straka, whom they trailed by a single shot at the start of their rounds. Straka started slowly, however, instantly dropping back with a bogey on the first, which he followed with a par on the par-five second.

Lowry and McIlroy each birdied the second, with Lowry then going bogey-birdie. Lowry then got in a muddle on the par-five sixth, sending his second shot out of bounds and forced to drain a putt for bogey.

McIlroy missed a presentable birdie chance on the same hole, but instantly bounded back with a birdie on the signature, par-three seventh. He followed that with a clumsy bogey on eight.

McIlroy’s main contenders then appeared to be playing ahead of him. Justin Rose faded after a quick start, while Tom Kim went into a share of the lead when he made the turn at two-under for his round. His challenge then foundered with an error on the par-three 13th, air-mailing the green before making bogey.

Lowry, meanwhile, sparked into form on 11, birdieing three of his next four holes.

By that stage, however, McIlroy was out of view. Having birdied 10, McIlroy followed with another birdie on 12, and then muscled his way out of view in audacious style on the par-five 14th. As he had done all week, McIlroy cut the corner of a dogleg by blasting his drive fully 339 yards. He left himself 26 feet for eagle, which he rolled confidently in.

571-yard par 5.



Rory just went driver, 7-iron. pic.twitter.com/0kwG8vap4i — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2025

Lowry tapped in for his birdie to put himself solo second, though three shots behind his playing partner.

They each swapped birdies on holes 15 and 16, while Lowry missed a birdie opportunity on the penultimate hole to hold a glimmer of hope going into the par-five 18th. Lowry birdied 18th to grab solo second.

Elsewhere, Seamus Power capped an outstanding weekend at Pebble Beach for Irish golfers with a closing round of 69, finishing in a tie for 17th.