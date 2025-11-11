New annual Rory McIlroy award announced in honour of his Grand Slam success

THE DP WORLD TOUR have announced a new annual award after Rory McIlroy to honour his success as Europe’s first winner of the Career Grand Slam.

From 2026, the Rory McIlroy award will be presented to the individual member of the DP World Tour who performs the best across all four Major Championships in a season.

The winner be the player who earns the most Race to Dubai points from the Masters Tournament, US PGA Championship, US Open and The Open.

McIlroy became the sixth golfer in the history of the men’s professional game to win all four Major Championships after his Masters victory in April. He joins Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods who have all achieved this feat.

“To have something named after you, that will be presented to future generations of players, is a huge honour and it is very humbling,” said McIlroy following the announcement of the award at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

“It certainly means a lot to me because the DP World Tour was where I started my career. I’ve always loved playing on it and, of course, representing Europe and the Tour in the Ryder Cup.

“I’m incredibly proud to be the first European to achieve the Career Grand Slam. The Majors represent the pinnacle of our sport, and I hope my success can inspire other DP World Tour members to chase and achieve their own dreams for years to come.

“I look forward to seeing who becomes the first recipient of this new award in 2026 and it will be another very proud moment for me personally to present the trophy to them.”

Meanwhile, McIlroy has selected Shane Lowry for the Optum Golf Channel Games in Florida at the Trump National Golf Club on December 17. Haotong Li and Luke Donald will also feature in McIlroy’s line-up.

They will face a team picked by Scottie Scheffler which will include Sam Burns, Luke Clanton and Keegan Bradley.

The Optum Golf Channel Games consists of five challenges: the timed drive competition, the timed short-game competition, a 14-club challenge, a timed shootout and a captain’s challenge featuring McIlroy and Scheffler.