The PGA then confirmed that McIlroy had made the decision to pull out because of the back problem. The Holywood native was nine shots behind leader Daniel Berger going into the weekend after an opening round 72 and improved 68 yesterday.
Advertisement
McIlroy is also due to be in action at TPC Sawgrass next week to defend the Players’ Championship and also fine tune his Masters preparation.
This back issue now brings an element of uncertainty to those plans.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Back injury forces Rory McIlroy to withdraw from Arnold Palmer Invitational
A MONTH OUT from the defence of his green jacket at Augusta Rory McIlroy has been forced to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a back injury.
The Masters champion was due to tee off for the start of his third round at Bay Hill earlier today when he suffered an issue during his warm up.
The PGA then confirmed that McIlroy had made the decision to pull out because of the back problem. The Holywood native was nine shots behind leader Daniel Berger going into the weekend after an opening round 72 and improved 68 yesterday.
McIlroy is also due to be in action at TPC Sawgrass next week to defend the Players’ Championship and also fine tune his Masters preparation.
This back issue now brings an element of uncertainty to those plans.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Golf Rory McIlroy