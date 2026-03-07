Back injury forces Rory McIlroy to withdraw from Arnold Palmer Invitational

A MONTH OUT from the defence of his green jacket at Augusta Rory McIlroy has been forced to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a back injury.

The Masters champion was due to tee off for the start of his third round at Bay Hill earlier today when he suffered an issue during his warm up.

Rory McIlroy WD (back injury) prior to his third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 7, 2026

The PGA then confirmed that McIlroy had made the decision to pull out because of the back problem. The Holywood native was nine shots behind leader Daniel Berger going into the weekend after an opening round 72 and improved 68 yesterday.

Advertisement

McIlroy is also due to be in action at TPC Sawgrass next week to defend the Players’ Championship and also fine tune his Masters preparation.

This back issue now brings an element of uncertainty to those plans.