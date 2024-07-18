Rory McIlroy suffers a nightmare start at the British Open

RORY MCILROY’S BID to end a 10-year wait to win a major was blown off course on the opening round of the 152nd British Open as Bryson DeChambeau also struggled in the blustery and wet conditions in Troon.

McIlroy was aiming to get over his heartbreak at the US Open last month, where he blew a late lead due to two short missed putts as DeChambeau claimed his second major by one shot.

But the Down man posted two double bogeys in his opening 11 holes to fall to five over par after 14 and leave his chances of lifting the Claret Jug for the second time hanging by a thread.

DeChambeau had been the form player in the majors so far this year, despite his defection to the breakaway LIV Tour.

The American finished sixth at the Masters and runner-up in the USPGA Championship behind a record-breaking 21 under par set by Xander Schauffele before claiming his second US Open.

However, his struggles with the windy conditions of links golf continued as he was six over par for his opening nine holes, including a double bogey at the par-five sixth.

Two-time major champion Justin Thomas recovered from his own double bogey at the 12th to post the clubhouse lead on three under par.

“I played really solid, got it around. I felt like I had great control of the ball,” said Thomas, who hit an 11-over round in the first round of the British Open last year.

“A little bit of a hiccup in the beginning of the back nine but stayed patient and kept plugging (away).”

Former world number one Justin Rose and Scandinavian duo Alex Noren and Nicolai Hojgaard are in a group of three to post a two under par 69.

Tiger Woods is also certain to be a crowd favourite later when he makes his return to the event after missing last year’s Open.

The three-time winner hit back at claims from former European Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie that he should retire after playing sparingly and struggling since a serious car accident in 2021.

Indeed, Woods believes the conditions on a links course give him a better chance to compete than the longer hitting needed in the US.

“The older you get the less you can carry the golf ball but over here, you can run the golf ball 100 yards if you get the right wind and the right trajectory,” said the 15-time major champion.

“I think that’s one of the reasons why you see older champions up there on the board because they’re not forced to have to carry the ball 320 yards any more.”

Former champions at Troon, Justin Leonard (nine over) and Todd Hamilton (11 over) were in the opening group, but are unlikely to be around for the weekend after struggling to combat the combination of tough conditions and a challenging course.

