Rory McIlroy three shots off lead at RBC Canadian Open

RORY McILROY DIDN’T drop a shot on the opening round of the RBC Canadian Open as he went into the clubhouse on four-under par, three shots off joint leaders Sean O’Hair and Sam Burnes.

The Holywood native went out from the back nine and finished even par before making some ground at the turn straight away with a birdie three on the first.

Three successive pars were then followed with three birdies over the last four holes.

Seamus Power went out at the same time as McIlroy but began his round on the first. A birdie on the fourth was sandwiched between bogeys on the third and eighth before he signed for a two-over par 72 with a final bogey on 18.

Shane Lowry was still making his way around the back nine when he teed off on the 14th hole two-over par.

The Offaly native endured a mixed round with two birdies, one double bogeys and a pair of back-to-back bogeys on the 10th and 11th.