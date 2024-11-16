McIlroy moves into share of Dubai lead and sets his sights on winning two trophies tomorrow

RORY MCILROY WILL tee off in the final group on Sunday morning as he bids to win the $10 million DP World Tour Championship and also seal the Order of Merit title for a sixth season.

McIlroy shot a four-under 68 to move to 12-under par and a three-way share of the lead alongside his Sunday playing partner Rasmus Hojgaard — who denied McIlroy victory at the Irish Open earlier this year — and Antoine Rozner.

There is significant Irish interest in the top 10 at Dubai’s Earth Course with Tom McKibbin tied for seventh place on eight-under par and Shane Lowry tied for ninth on seven-under.

Advertisement

McIlroy has effectively sealed his third Race to Dubai title in a row and sixth overall with his only challenger, Thriston Lawrence, down in 17th in pursuit of the win he needed to stand any chance of topping the money list.

“Starting on Thursday with a 67, my focus was firmly turned on to winning the tournament,” McIlroy said.

“I’ve put myself in a good position to do that tomorrow and my goal is to be on that 18th green with two trophies instead of one.

“I was with one of the Hojgaard brothers on the 18th green last year, hopefully I’m not on it with the other one tomorrow!”

McKibbin made seven birdies on his way to a five-under par 67 on Saturday, while Lowry signed for a third-round 71.

Meanwhile, Tyrrell Hatton has been labelled a “terrible influence” after snapping a club and making foul-mouthed complaints about course conditions.

Hatton reacted angrily to missing a short birdie putt on the 11th hole, exclaiming clearly “Fuck you, fucking shit greens” and banging his putter down on the green.

The LIV Golf player then broke one of his wedges after missing the green with his approach to the par-five 14th, although he did chip in for birdie in a 71 which left him three off the lead

A spokesperson for the DP World Tour confirmed: “Tyrrell Hatton’s behaviour breached the DP World Tour’s Code of Conduct within the Members’ General Regulations and he will be fined as a result.”