This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 29 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rory McIlroy backs up FedEx Cup triumph with strong start at European Masters

The four-time major winner fired three-under on Thursday at the European Masters.

By AFP Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 7:35 PM
4 minutes ago 143 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4788172
Dennis Quaid, Rory McIlroy and Justin Timberlake pictured at the European Maters.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Dennis Quaid, Rory McIlroy and Justin Timberlake pictured at the European Maters.
Dennis Quaid, Rory McIlroy and Justin Timberlake pictured at the European Maters.
Image: Imago/PA Images

RORY MCILROY BACKED up his FedEx Cup triumph with a strong first-round 67 at the European Masters in Crans-Montana on Thursday to sit just four shots adrift of early leaders Matthias Schwab and Mike Lorenzo-Vera.

The four-time major winner — who beat world number one Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele to claim the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship and the $15 million points list bonus at East Lake last weekend — fired a three-under round.

McIlroy mixed three birdies with as many bogeys on the opening day in Switzerland as he returned to Europe for the first time since missing the cut in his home British Open at Royal Portrush last month.

But he reeled off three birdies in his last five holes, including on the 18th.

Tommy Fleetwood, who also played the Tour Championship in the US, carded a five-under back nine of 30 en route to an impressive 65.

Former winner Sergio Garcia is also poised for a possible weekend charge following a 66.

But Austria’s Schwab and Frenchman Lorenzo-Vera lead the way at seven-under par after coping best with the high altitude.

“It reminds me of home a lot,” Schwab said. “I grew up in the mountains and still live there. I like being here, I like the mountains.”

Lorenzo-Vera, the world number 100, made a double-bogey on the fourth hole but hit back in stunning style as an eagle and four birdies saw him home in just 29.

“I’m very happy because I just had five weeks off,” he said. “It was a stressful five weeks with a wedding and moving plus two kids. I managed to bring the head together pretty well today.”

- © AFP, 2019

Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman try to identify how Ireland can get back on track after Twickenham.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie