McIlroy in contention at Genesis Invitational as Lowry slips back

RORY MCILROY HAS soared into contention at The Genesis Invitational in San Diego while Shane Lowry has slipped back in Torrey Pines.

The second round is still underway but McIlroy looks to be in a strong position as he sits three shots off the lead after 13 holes.

Advertisement

After enduring a mixed opening round which left him on even par, McIlroy is on the way to making a quick recovery with five birdies so far, including a three-in-a-row on 8, 9 and 10. At time of writing, he dropped a shot on the 12th to put him on four-under.

Scottie Scheffler is seven-under on the 17th and has one a one-shot lead on Davis Thompson.

Séamus Power was one shot off the lead heading into the second round but has endured a mixed round so far. The Waterford man started his round on the back 9 where he dropped shots on the 12th and 14th holes. He also bogeyed the fifth but has surged back with a brilliant eagle on the sixth to put him on two-under at time of writing.

Lowry, who has just finished his round, closed out with an encouraging birdie to leave him on two-over after carding a one-over 73. Bogeys on the 12th and 17th hampered his round but he recovered with a birdie on 18th.

More to follow…