Rory McIlroy planning for 2023 - 'I'll play probably The Irish Open before The Ryder Cup'

RORY MCILROY HAS indicated that he will play in the Horizon Irish Open next September as he turns his attention to 2023 in the wake of his magnificent season concluding in style in Dubai yesterday.

McIlroy’s fourth-place finish at the DP World Tour Championship ensured he finished top of the standings in Europe for the season, marking the first time a player has won the FedEx Cup title as PGA Tour number one and the Harry Vardon Trophy as European number one.

He is now set to take some time off to ‘just get away from the game and golf a little bit’, while also playing with Tiger Woods on 10 December at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida in ‘The Match’, where they will take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Speaking after yesterday’s final round, McIlroy looked ahead to his 2023 schedule and after missing this year’s Irish Open, he has indicated he will play at The K Club on 7-10 September.

“I’d say for next year, it’s going to be pretty similar in terms of I’m going to play back here in Dubai at the end of January, and then I probably won’t play in Europe again until July.

“And then you play your three FedExCup events in August, and then again, you come back over here, and I’ll play probably The Irish Open before The Ryder Cup.

Yeah, it sort of seems like that’s the way the schedule is going to be next year, anyway.”

McIlroy highlighted the Texas Open in early April, the week before the Masters, as the turning point in his season.

“Harry and I were talking going up the last fairway. It seems like it’s a long time since San Antonio, the Texas Open the week before Augusta this year when I was sort of struggling a little bit and made a couple of tweaks with my game and with my equipment. Went to a different golf ball. It seemed like just after that, my whole year turned around and got a ton the momentum at the Masters and just went from there.

“One of the things I’m really proud of over the last few years is I don’t feel I have to rely on one aspect of my game. I think if my driving isn’t there, then my putter bails me out. If my putter isn’t there, my iron play bails me out. I’m as complete a golfer as I feel like I’ve ever been, and hopefully I can continue on that path.”

Rory McIlroy in action yesterday in Dubai. Source: MARTIN DOKOUPIL

McIlroy spoke of the challenge in trying to win the FedEx Cup and the Harry Vardon Trophy in the same year.

“I think because of how the schedule has went over the last few years, it’s become increasingly more difficult to do well on both. You really have to focus the majority of your year stateside for the most part, and September, October, November and basically is the time to sort of shift your focus back over to this side of the Atlantic.

“I think the thing that really set the foundation for why I won these rankings is my performances in the Majors and my performances obviously in the bigger events on this tour. Feels funny winning this without having an official win on this tour this year but I think that speaks to the consistency levels I’ve played with over the course of the last few months.

“It’s been a fantastic year both sides of the pond. I don’t think I played as consistent in my entire career as I’m doing right now.”

The 33-year-old’s ambition to end his wait for another Major will command attention again next year.

“I probably sound like a broken record but it’s been eights years since I won a major, but I feel like I’ve done everything else in the game since then. I’ve won three FedEx Cups since winning my last Race to Dubai.

“So you know, I’ve done a ton of stuff and all I can do is keep my head down, work hard and play the way I have been playing. I’ve been really encouraged with how I’ve played this year in the majors and that’s something to really build on for next year.

“It’s an amazing achievement, an achievement I haven’t been able to accomplish before, and I’ve been able to win this tour rankings and finish the year as world No. 1. But to do it in America, as well, yeah, it’s very cool. I keep saying that I’ve been a pro now for over 15 years, and to still try to figure out ways to try to accomplish new things, that’s what keeps me coming back.

“I feel like I’m healthy. I’m 33 and I feel like my body is in as best shape as it’s ever been and hopefully it’s just moving ahead and keep on moving on.”