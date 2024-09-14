Early eagle helps Rory McIlroy to one-shot lead heading into Irish Open final round

Updated at 18.35

RORY MCILROY HOLDS a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Irish Open at Royal County Down.

Similarly to his second round, McIlroy opened with another eagle on the first today thanks to a brilliant approach shot on a Par 5. He bogeyed the fifth but recovered with birdies on the seventh and 13th holes before another bogey on the 18th to see him home with a two-under 69, leaving him on six-under overall.

Matteo Manassero of Italy is just behind the world number three on five-under after a one-over 72.

The fans in County Down didn’t have to wait long for some Rory McIlroy magic in round three as he opens with an eagle after this stunning approach.



“It would be amazing,” McIlroy said after a third round of 69 played in testing conditions, with winds gusting up to 35mph.

“The last couple of times I’ve played in Northern Ireland it hasn’t really panned out the way I wanted so to play a good three days here and be in the final group and give myself a chance tomorrow, I’m excited for the opportunity.

“After the sort of year that I’ve had and the close misses it wouldn’t make up for all of it, but it would go a long way in putting a nice shine on 2024 for me.

“I can’t get that far ahead of myself, I need to go out and play another very solid round tomorrow to try to get the job done but I’m pleased with how the first three days have gone.”

With the opening three holes playing straight downwind, McIlroy’s eagle on the par-five first was the 10th of the day — his compatriot Tom McKibbin was inches away from an albatross — and, after dropping a shot on the fifth, the four-time major winner birdied the seventh to move into the outright lead.

Another birdie on the 13th looked set to help McIlroy establish a more sizeable lead, but a bogey on the last meant he had to settle for the joint lowest score of the day and a 54-hole total of six under par.

“I definitely would have taken the score before I went out today,” McIlroy said.

“Got off to the perfect start making a three on one and then it was just a matter of trying to par as many holes as possible.

“If you picked up a birdie here and there it was a bonus but I think to shoot in the 60s today in those conditions was a really good effort and it puts me in a great position going into tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, McKibbin is on even-par after a round of 70. He too eagled the first while also picking up a birdie on the 11th, but was clipped by two bogeys on the fifth and 18th.

Séamus Power is one shot behind McKibbin while Shane Lowry is on two over after a three-over 74. The Offaly man began his round with three birdies in-a-row but his day was hampered by six bogeys and a double-bogey on the eighth.

Seán Keeling is on 10-over heading into the final day.

