Disappointing start for McIlroy as Spieth produces stunning finish and Poulter leads early on

IT WAS A disappointing start for Rory McIlroy in the opening round at the RBC Heritage today while Jordan Spieth put together an incredible back nine and Ian Poulter emerged as the early clubhuose leader.

Rory McIlroy hits out of the rough on the 11th hole during the first round. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

McIlroy finished one over after his 71 but did rally with birdies on the 5th and 9th, during his back nine, to claw back some ground after a poor start that yielded three bogeys on the front nine.

Poulter enjoyed a brilliant start to the second PGA Tour event to be played as golf resumes following the coronavirus shutdown. The English player had seven birdies on his card, including two in his final two holes, to put himself at the top of the leaderboard after his 64, a position he currently shares with American Mark Hubbard.

There’s plenty others in contention with Tony Finau and Jordan Spieth amongst the group tied for fifth, two shots back from the leaders on five under. Spieth’s round was remarkable after a dreadful start when he triple-bogeyed his third hole.

Jordan Spieth in action during the first round of the RBC Heritage Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

He reached the turn two over but then lit up the course with seven birdies on his back nine, including six on the spin, to finish with a 66.

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are amongst the later starters as they tee off at 6.05pm and 6.16pm (Irish time) respectively.

