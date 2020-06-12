This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 12 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I thought it was going to feel more different': Rory reacts as the PGA tour returns

McIlroy sits five shots off the early leaders at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

By Niall Kelly Friday 12 Jun 2020, 9:54 AM
1 hour ago 801 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5120979
McIlroy shot three birdies and a bogey on Thursday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
McIlroy shot three birdies and a bogey on Thursday.
McIlroy shot three birdies and a bogey on Thursday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

WORLD NUMBER ONE Rory McIlroy described his first round of tournament golf since the Covid-19 outbreak as “uneventful” as the Charles Schwab Challenge teed off on Thursday.

McIlroy sits five shots off the early leaders after opening with a two-under par 68 in Texas.

The PGA Tour’s first tournament following a 91-day coronavirus shutdown is being played without spectators and with strict new health and safety measures in place.

“It felt good to be back,” McIlroy said. “I thought it was going to feel more different than it was.

“Like it’s a little strange not having anyone around, but at the same time we are so concentrated on what we’re doing and trying to shoot good scores and play good golf.

“Me personally, once I got into it, I didn’t feel like it was much different at all.”

McIlroy, who tees off at 1.56pm on Friday for his second round, is hoping to improve on Thursday’s missed opportunities and move up the leaderboard.

“I made three birdies and one bogey. The one bogey on the 6th hole, I three-putted from like 30 feet.

“It was one of those days. I put myself in position to shoot a low score, I just didn’t capitalise on how I hit it off the tee.

“My distance control on my wedges was a little off, and then the putting right there got a little difficult at the end of the day. Greens were sort of slow, and they got pretty bumpy at the end. Hopefully some better greens [on Friday] and hopefully shoot a lower score.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie