McIlroy one shot off the lead at Genesis Invitational after second round 65

RORY MCILROY IS just one shot off the lead after another strong showing at the Genesis Invitational, carding a 65 to leave him on 11-under at the halfway point at the Riviera Country Club.

McIlroy held a share of the clubhouse lead when darkness halted play in the weather-disrupted first round. And he continued his impressive form today with a birdie on the first hole and three birdies in all on the front nine.

It got even better on the back nine with an eagle at the 11th to bring him to five-under for the day and to within two shots of the lead.

Shot 1: 333 yards down the center

Shot 2: 236-yard 5-iron

Shot 3: Eagle putt@McIlroyRory makes light work of the 568-yard par-5 11th.



He's in second place @TheGenesisInv.



📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/sdw53iCg6e — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 20, 2026

McIlroy picked up his fourth birdie of the day on 17 to stay on the heels of the joint-leaders Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman who are both on 12-under after their respective rounds of 64.

Shane Lowry is through to the weekend after a second round of three-under 68. Lowry opened his tournament with a 73, and got off to a brilliant start today with an eagle at the first. Birdies followed on the the seventh and 11th holes before a dropped shot at 17.

He recovered to par the 18th and sit at one-under overall heading into the weekend.

Meanwhile on the DP World Tour, Ireland’s Mark Power is five shots off the lead after the second round of the Magical Kenya Open. Power, who opened with a 67, added a brilliant five-under 65 in the second round to leave him on eight-under overall and in a share of 16th place.

Power’s round included five birdies, two of which were on the 16th and 17th before an eagle on 18.

Frederic Lacroix of France and South Africa’s Casey Jarvis share the current lead on 13-under.