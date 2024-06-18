Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry qualify for Olympics

RORY MCILROY IS set to play at the Paris Olympics alongside Shane Lowry after taking a break from golf following his dramatic late collapse at the US Open.

The qualifying period for the event came to an end after the US Open at Pinehurst at the weekend, when McIlroy finished as runner-up to US star Bryson DeChambeau after squandering a two-shot lead with five holes to play.

The final men’s Olympic Golf Ranking, published on Tuesday, features 60 qualifiers representing 32 different countries. World number one Scottie Scheffler has qualified in pole position.

The two-year qualification period for the men’s golf competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has concluded with today’s publication of the final men’s Olympic Golf Rankings.



📰 https://t.co/1jJ3oCSpfU#OlympicGolf | @Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/9e58lUH8sY — Olympic Golf (@OlympicGolf) June 18, 2024

The top 15 players in the world rankings qualify for the Games, up to a maximum of four golfers from a single country.

Below the top 15, players qualify based on their world ranking, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top 15.

Advertisement

The host country, France, was guaranteed at least one spot, as was each of the five continents of the Olympic movement.

The golf action will take place at the former Ryder Cup venue, Le Golf National, from 1 to 4 August.

Scheffler, defending champion Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa have qualified to represent the USA.

Former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood have qualified for Britain, with two-time major winner Jon Rahm and David Puig set to represent Spain.

Each National Olympic Committee will have until 27 June to officially confirm their athletes to the International Golf Federation.

McIlroy, a four-time Major winner, said Monday he plans to take time off after one of the “toughest” days of his professional career at Pinehurst.

The 35-year-old said his next event would be the Scottish Open starting on 11 July, the warm-up for the British Open at Royal Troon.

The 60-strong women’s field for their tournament, starting on 7 August, will be announced after the 24 June qualification cut-off date.

Both the men’s and women’s events are 72-hole individual stroke play events.

Eve McMahon is set for her Olympic debut. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, Ireland’s sailing team has been confirmed for this summer’s Games.

Rio Olympian Finn Lynch will compete in the Men’s Dinghy, while Tokyo Olympians Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove have been selected for the Men’s Skiff. Eve McMahon is set for her Olympic debut, having qualified in the Women’s Dinghy.

Sailing is one of several sports that will be based outside the city of Paris, with the competition taking place in Marseille. Dickson and Waddilove are up first from 28 July to 1 August, while Lynch and McMahon are in action from 1 to 6 August.

– © AFP 2024

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy