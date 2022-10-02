Fox remembers Warne after St Andrews success as McIlroy finishes fourth

RYAN FOX PAID tribute to his former amateur team-mate Shane Warne after claiming a one-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

New Zealand’s Fox had finished second in last year’s team event in Scotland alongside former Australia Test spinner Warne, who died earlier this year.

And after making seven birdies and three bogeys on the Old Course at St Andrews on Sunday to secure his third DP World Tour title in front of his family, Fox remembered Warne.

He said: “To be honest the only person I can really think of at the moment is Warne.

“He meant a lot to me and this event and was a great mate. It’s a terrible shame he’s not here.

“I’m going to enjoy celebrating this one with the family.”

Fox’s mother and father – former All Blacks star Grant Fox – are in Europe for a month and were at St Andrews to witness a magnificent closing 68, which took Fox to 15 under par, one stroke ahead of Callum Shinkwin and Alex Noren.

Fox went into the final round four shots off the lead but three birdies in his first seven holes saw him hit the front before a combination of magnificent approach play and brilliance on the greens helped the 35-year-old extend his advantage to three strokes with three to play.

Fox suffered a late scare at the 17th but managed to limit the damage to just one dropped shot before safely parring the last to claim his second DP World Tour crown of the 2022 campaign.

Rory McIlroy finished in a tie for fourth on 13 under after making seven birdies and a single bogey.

Shinkwin and Alex Acquavella won the team event by three shots on 37 under par.