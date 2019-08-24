This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Joint-second McIlroy one shot off leader Koepka at Tour Championship halfway mark

The Northern Ireland man is alongside Justin Thomas on 12-under heading into the third round.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 7:47 AM
Rory McIlroy in action at East Lake Golf Club.
Image: Debby Wong
Rory McIlroy in action at East Lake Golf Club.
Rory McIlroy in action at East Lake Golf Club.
Image: Debby Wong

RORY MCILROY IS just one shot off the leader Brooks Koepka after carding a three-under 67 in the second round of the Tour Championship.

The Northern Ireland is joint-second alongside Justin Thomas on 12-under at the halfway mark, a round which included a birdie for McIlroy despite ending up in the trees off the tee at 18.

He hit three more birdies throughout the round, along with a bogey on the first hole.

World number one Koepka also carded a three-under 67 during the second round at East Lake, getting to 13-under and into the lead.

Scoring was very difficult as only five players managed rounds of 67 or better, highlighted by Chez Reavie’s six-under 64.

Koepka finished his round with a birdie at 18 to move one shot clear, having picked up shots from holes six through eight before bogeying the 13th.

Thomas, who was first in the standings to begin the FedEx Cup tournament, has struggled to find a rhythm through the first two rounds and has seen his two-shot lead disappear through 36 holes.

His bogey at the 17th dropped him out of the lead on his own but he was able to go into the clubhouse tied with McIlroy and Koepka.

However, the world number one’s birdie at 18 was enough to get him out in front for the tournament.

Xander Schauffele (69) is fourth at 11-under, two shots ahead of Paul Casey (67) and four clear of Patrick Cantlay (71) as the top five threaten to pull clear.

Reavie is at six-under alongside Patrick Reed (70) and Matt Kuchar (72) and produced a brilliant ace on the par-three ninth.

Follow the leaderboard here

The42 Team

