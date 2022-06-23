Rory McIlroy takes early lead at Travelers Championship

RORY McILROY TOOK an early lead at the Travelers Championship by shooting an opening round 62, leaving him one clear of the chasing pack in Connecticut.

McIlroy hit eight birdies in a brilliant bogey-free round to finish eight-under for the day.

Starting on the 10th, the 33-year-old found par on his opening three holes before registering three birdies across the next six.

Playing the last perfectly 💪@McIlroyRory finishes with an 8-under 6️⃣2️⃣ and the solo lead. pic.twitter.com/MXSfGnnTpe — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 23, 2022

McIlroy had moved to five-under as he approached the final four holes of his round, where a strong finish saw him shoot another three birdies to finish on eight-under for the day.

Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird sit one shot behind McIlroy on seven-under.

Ireland’s Seamus Power is also competing at TPC River Highlands, with the Waterford native part of the day’s late starters.

