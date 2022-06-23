Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 23 June 2022
Advertisement

Rory McIlroy takes early lead at Travelers Championship

McIlroy hit eight birdies in a brilliant bogey-free round to sit one shot clear at the top of the leaderboard.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 6:38 PM
24 minutes ago 576 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5798502
Rory McIlroy (file photo)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Rory McIlroy (file photo)
Rory McIlroy (file photo)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RORY McILROY TOOK an early lead at the Travelers Championship by shooting an opening round 62, leaving him one clear of the chasing pack in Connecticut.

McIlroy hit eight birdies in a brilliant bogey-free round to finish eight-under for the day.

Starting on the 10th, the 33-year-old found par on his opening three holes before registering three birdies across the next six.

McIlroy had moved to five-under as he approached the final four holes of his round, where a strong finish saw him shoot another three birdies to finish on eight-under for the day.

Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird sit one shot behind McIlroy on seven-under.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Ireland’s Seamus Power is also competing at TPC River Highlands, with the Waterford native part of the day’s late starters. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie