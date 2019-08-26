This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 26 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McIlroy back up to second in world after 2019 yields €20 million in prize money

The 30-year-old won three times in 2019, including last night’s Tour Championship.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 26 Aug 2019, 1:55 PM
10 minutes ago 337 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4782616
McIlroy celebrates with his caddie Harry Diamond.
Image: Todd Kirkland
McIlroy celebrates with his caddie Harry Diamond.
McIlroy celebrates with his caddie Harry Diamond.
Image: Todd Kirkland

RORY MCILROY IS back up to second in the latest world rankings after his sensational Tour Championship victory saw the Northern Irishman finish the 2019 season with a staggering €20 million in prize money. 

In claiming a four-shot win at East Lake in Atlanta on Sunday night, McIlroy joined Tiger Woods as the only multiple winners of the lucrative FedEx Cup, while jumping ahead of Dustin Johnson into second in the standings. 

Despite his frustration at the Majors, notably his missed cut at The Open in Portrush, it was a season of recurring success for McIlroy, who won three times on the PGA Tour — The Players Championship [March], RBC Canadian Open [June] and Tour Championship [August].

2019 was also McIlroy’s first three-win season in five years, and his first with multiple successes since 2016.

The €13.4 million [$15 million] Tour Championship winner’s cheque sees McIlroy’s overall prize money for 2019 soar to just under €20 million, while the 30-year-old’s caddie Harry Diamond is set to pocket a cool €2 million for his year’s work.

“Didn’t think about it once,” McIlroy said of golf’s biggest prize money.

“Really cool to put my name on this trophy for a second time. Any time you can do something that only Tiger has done, you’re doing something right.”

Brooks Koepka remains top of the rankings, while McIlroy, Johnson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Woods, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau make up the top-10.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie