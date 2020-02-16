This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 16 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McIlroy shares lead heading into final round at Riviera

A crucial birdie on the 13th kept the Holywood man in the running.

By Press Association Sunday 16 Feb 2020, 10:05 AM
40 minutes ago 826 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5009079
Rory McIlroy watches his second shot while surrounded by spectators on the 18th hole during the third round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera.
Image: Ryan Kang
Rory McIlroy watches his second shot while surrounded by spectators on the 18th hole during the third round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera.
Rory McIlroy watches his second shot while surrounded by spectators on the 18th hole during the third round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera.
Image: Ryan Kang

THE FINAL DAY of the Genesis Invitational looks set to come down to the wire as Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar finished the third round tied for the lead at Riviera.

After missing numerous opportunities throughout his first two rounds, a crucial birdie on the 13th kept McIlroy in the mix.

A shocking run of three bogeys in four holes did not derail Kuchar’s bid as the American recovered to finish Saturday with a one-under round of 70.

Meanwhile, Australian Scott holed six birdies to storm into contention with a four-under 67.

The trio are closely followed by Dustin Johnson, who showed some of the form that saw him clinch the Riviera title in 2017 as he ended the penultimate round birdie-eagle-par for a 67.

McIlroy is staying focused ahead of Sunday’s final round, with the three leaders on 10-under and just four shots separating the top 16 players.

“You just have to worry about yourself, concentrate on what you’re doing, do it well, set yourself a target, don’t think about anyone else and if that’s good enough at the end of the day, then great,” he told the PGA Tour website.

“If not, then someone just played better than you and hats off to them.”

Kuchar is keen to add the title to his list of trophies.

He said: “There’s not a PGA Tour event you wouldn’t want to win, but there are a handful that are extra special, have a great list of past champions, have a great golf course. This one’s one of those.

“You chalk it up as one of those sort of extra special Tour events that you really hope to put your name as a past champion.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie