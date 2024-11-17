Rory McIlroy wins DP World Championship as Lowry finishes joint third

RORY MCILROY HAS won the DP World Championship after edging out a tense battle with Rasmus Hojgaard in the final round.

The world number three also captured his sixth Race to Dubai title after Thriston Lawrence finished in midfield at Jumeirah Golf Estates. McIlroy only needed a top-11 finish at the tournament to reach the summit of the season rankings, with South African Lawrence the only player able to deny him with a win in Dubai.

McIlroy came into the final round holding a share of the lead with Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner.

But it was McIlroy and Hojgaard who emerged as the frontrunners for glory, holding a share of the lead on 13-under on the back nine after McIlroy dropped a shot on the 13th.

He had a chance to regain the lead on 14 but missed a sinkable birdie putt. But then he made his move on with a birdie on 15 after brilliant approach shot left him with a tap-in putt and the outright lead. Another birdie opportunity followed on the 16th as McIlroy brushed his putt past the hole with Hojgaard still one behind.

Great moment as Rory McIlroy hears that Tom McKibbin got his PGA Tour card for next year pic.twitter.com/jpqWOwixAM — David Gorman (@DavidGorman20) November 17, 2024

The gap remained at one into the final hole which was a Par 5. Hojgaard, despite a super effort at a difficult putt, was unable to level with McIlroy who birdied the 18th to win by two shots on 15-under overall.

Shane Lowry made a late surge with a delicious chip on 17 to leave him three off the lead coming into the final hole. He finished on 11-under after a birdie on 18th to give himself the best chance at an outside win as the leaders continued their march to the end.

He ended up in a share of third place with Rozner and Adam Scott.

Tom McKibbin — who was in a tie for seventh coming into the final day — had a mixed final round, picking up three bogeys and three birdies to card a two-under 70 to finish on eight-under and a share of 11th. But that was still enough for him to secure his PGA Tour card for the 2025 season.