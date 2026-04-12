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Darragh Heneghan scores a goal for Roscommon. Ed Mulholland/INPHO
the rossies

Roscommon hit 5-22 in Connacht quarter-final win in New York

Mayo next up for Mark Dowd’s side.
9.40pm, 12 Apr 2026

Roscommon 5-22

New York 1-10

ROSCOMMON CRUISED TO victory in their provincial championship opener in New York, firing five goals in the opening period in Gaelic Park.

Enda Smith’s early goal set them on their way to set up a semi-final meeting with Mayo.

Robert Heneghan, Dylan Ruane, Darragh Heneghan, and Eoin McCormack raised further green flags in the first half. Roscommon were ahead 5-11 to 1-4 at half-time, paving the way for their qualification for the last four.

More to follow…

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