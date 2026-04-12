ROSCOMMON CRUISED TO victory in their provincial championship opener in New York, firing five goals in the opening period in Gaelic Park.
Enda Smith’s early goal set them on their way to set up a semi-final meeting with Mayo.
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Robert Heneghan, Dylan Ruane, Darragh Heneghan, and Eoin McCormack raised further green flags in the first half. Roscommon were ahead 5-11 to 1-4 at half-time, paving the way for their qualification for the last four.
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Roscommon hit 5-22 in Connacht quarter-final win in New York
Roscommon 5-22
New York 1-10
ROSCOMMON CRUISED TO victory in their provincial championship opener in New York, firing five goals in the opening period in Gaelic Park.
Enda Smith’s early goal set them on their way to set up a semi-final meeting with Mayo.
Robert Heneghan, Dylan Ruane, Darragh Heneghan, and Eoin McCormack raised further green flags in the first half. Roscommon were ahead 5-11 to 1-4 at half-time, paving the way for their qualification for the last four.
More to follow…
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Connacht GAA New York Roscommon the rossies