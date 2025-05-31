Roscommon-Meath draw rollercoaster contest, Down edge Louth

All-Ireland SFC Results

Roscommon 2-15 (2-5-5)

Meath 0-21 (0-5-11)

Down 0-25 (0-4-17)

Louth 0-24 (0-6-12)

THERE WERE two thrilling and high-scoring contests played in Páirc Esler and Dr Hyde Park this evening, and in both cases, it was defenders who came up with the big plays that made all the difference.

In a roller-coaster of a contest in Roscommon, the Rossies started with two early goals but were outscored by a wind-assisted Meath team by 0-12 to 0-4 in the second quarter, meaning they had a five-point lead to chase at the interval.

Thanks to five second-half two-pointers, three of them from the outstanding Enda Smith, they looked like the more likely winners with 10 minutes to play.

But instead, Rúairi Kinsella hit an equaliser, Roscommon missed three excellent chances, and after the hooter sounded, Ben O’Carroll had the goal at his mercy, only for Seán Rafferty to spring out of nowhere to touch the ball away from the diminutive attacker, and prevent a certain winner.

O’Carroll and Diarmuid Murtagh were on the mark with first-quarter goals for the Rossies, both brilliant finishes, but at the other end of the pitch, James Conlon was on fire.

Meath, as they have done in several games this year, controlled a huge amount of possession, and they hit four first-half two-pointers of their own, with Conlon putting his name on one of them and adding three more white flags into the bargain.

Meath started well after half-time with points from Seán Coffey and Eoghan Frayne, but two doubles from Enda Smith, either side of a meek penalty that was easily smothered by Billy Hogan, quickly ate into the lead.

The Royals defended well for most of the second half and prevented Roscommon from raising any white flags, though there were several near misses.

Ciarán Caulfield and Rúairí Kinsella were hugely influential in carrying the ball forward and winding down the clock, and even after Diarmuid Murtagh’s free gave Roscommon the lead with 10 minutes to play, they kept their patience and drew level through a clever Kinsella finish, setting the stage for Rafferty to keep their fate in their own hands in advance of their final round clash with Kerry.

In the local derby in Newry, Down had a one-point lead on the last attack, and it was Adam Crimmins who was their hero, blocking down Tommy Durning to preserve their win.

Pat Havern (0-6), Danny Magill (0-6) and Odhrán Murdock (0-5) all had big nights for the Mourne men, who led by 0-11 to 0-1 after making a sensational start.

Conall McKeever, Conor Grimes and Ryan Burns got scores that left it a bit more manageable at the break, 0-16 to 0-7, and they leaned heavily on two-point kicks in the second period, landing six with the breeze.

A run of them from Sam Mulroy, Craig Lennon and Durnin had it down to a one-score game with just under 10 minutes to play, but Shay Millar and Havern (two) got the points that Down needed to keep their noses in front and set the stage for Crimmins to deliver the match-winning play.

*****

In the Christy Ring Cup final, London ran out 1-27 to 1-24 victors over Derry.

David Devine scored 1-12 for the winners, while Cormac O’Doherty (0-9) and Thomas Brady (1-1) were the main scorers for Derry.

The Nickey Rackard Cup final saw Roscommon defeat Mayo 3-16 to 1-21. Roscommon forward Brendan Mulry hit the match-winning point in this meeting of the Connacht rivals.

Mulry, Sean Canning, and Robbie Fallon raised green flags for Roscommon, while Eoin Delaney scored Mayo’s goal.

In the Lory Meagher Cup final, New York triumphed 4-17 to 2-17 against Cavan. David Mangan, Dara Walsh, AJ Willis, and Tomas O’Connor all grabbed goals for New York, while Liam O’Brien and Nicky Kenny found the net for Cavan.

In the Tailteann Cup today, Limerick defeated Westmeath by 0-19 to 0-18 in Portlaoise, while Wicklow saw off Waterford by 3-19 to 0-21 in Wexford.

Laois took down Offaly this evening in Newbridge by 3-18 to 3-16.