Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 30 September 2020
Ross Barkley joins Aston Villa on loan

The England international has found opportunities at free-spending Chelsea limited.

By Press Association Wednesday 30 Sep 2020, 11:05 AM
File photo of Ross Barkley playing for Chelsea.
Image: Catherine Ivill
Image: Catherine Ivill

ASTON VILLA HAVE announced the signing of Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 26-year-old had made three appearances for the Blues, scoring once, this term.

Villa manager Dean Smith said: “Capturing a player of Ross’s quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team.”

Barkley moved to Stamford Bridge from Everton in January 2018 and has made 86 appearances for the Blues, scoring 11 goals.

The England midfielder will be unavailable for Thursday’s Carabao Cup visit of Stoke, having already played in the competition for Chelsea this season.

Villa have won their opening two Premier League games and Barkley could make his debut against Liverpool on Sunday.

The midlands club have already broken their transfer record to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford in a deal worth up to €36 million (£33 million), and snapped up Bertrand Traore from Lyon for €18.6 million(£17 million) earlier this month having spent €22 million (£20 million) to bring goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal.

Barkley will compete for a place in a midfield that includes Irish international Conor Hourihane, who was yesterday included in Stephen Kenny’s squad for next week’s Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia along with Nations League meetings with Wales and Finland.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney

