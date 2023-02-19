Rossies brilliant start continues, Monaghan hit 1-20 to beat Donegal

Results

Roscommon 1-12 Armagh 0-12

Monaghan 1-20 Donegal 0-15

ROSCOMMON’S BRILLIANT START to life in Division 1 of the Allianz football league continued today as they saw off Armagh by 1-12 to 0-12 at home in Dr Hyde Park.

Davy Burke’s side followed up their previous victories at home to Tyrone and away to Galway with another impressive result.

Roscommon trailed 0-8 to 0-7 at the break but received a crucial boost in the second half when Ben O’Carroll was fouled and Enda Smith tucked home the only goal of the game from the resultant penalty.

Armagh did get the gap down to two late on but that was as close as Kieran McGeeney’s side got with Daire Cregg adding the insurance point for the home team as they finished with three to spare.

Jason Duffy impressed for Armagh with 0-4 from play, a tally matched by star forward Rian O’Neill, who also slotted two points from ’45s.

Enda Smith scored 1-1 for the winners, while there were also important scoring returns from Diarmuid Murtagh (0-3), Conor Daly (0-2), and Ben O’Carroll (0-2) for a Roscommon team that had eight different scorers overall.

At the opposite end of the table, Monaghan gave themselves a boost with their first win of the campaign, defeating Donegal 1-20 to 0-15 in Clones.

After losing their first two games, this was an important response by Vinny Corey’s men. Donegal were ahead 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time but Monaghan ripped them apart in the second half as they put 1-14 on the scoreboard.

Sean Jones, who came off the bench to score 1-2, contributed the only goal of the game. Jack McCarron was top scorer with 0-7, two from play, while Stephen O’Hanlon weighed in with 0-3 and there were 0-2 tallies apiece registered by the experienced Rory Beggan and Conor McManus, who came off the bench late on.

On a disappointing day for Donegal, it was Oisin Gallen (0-5), Michael Langan (0-4), and Conor O’Donnell (0-3) who led the scoring fight.