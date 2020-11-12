BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 12 November 2020
Rotherham's Irish winger Sadlier out for at least three months due to ankle injury

The former Cork City star joins Chiedozie Ogbene on the Championship club’s treatment table.

By Ben Blake Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 12:50 PM
Sadlier (right) tackles Huddersfield Town's Pipa this season.
Image: PA
FORMER IRELAND U21 international Kieran Sadlier has suffered ligament damage to his ankle, meaning he will miss at least three months.

The Rotherham winger picked up the injury in last weekend’s Sky Bet Championship win over Preston North End. 

Ex-Cork City and Sligo Rovers star Sadlier, who signed for the Millers from Doncaster Rovers in August, will now join team-mate and fellow League of Ireland graduate, Chieodozie Ogbene on the sidelines until the New Year. 

Ogbene’s progress was halted by a knee injury that required surgery last month. 

“He’s had a scan and that has come back saying that he’s got ligament damage, we don’t know whether that will need operating on or not but either way that means he’s going to be out for at least three months,” manager Paul Warne told the club’s website in relation to Sadlier.

“With Chieo (Ogbene), Robbo (Clark Robertson), Shaun (MacDonald) and now Kieran Sadlier all injured, that means we now have four big players for us all missing.

We do train the lads hard, but luckily right now we haven’t had a muscle injury, because loads of clubs are suffering with them.

“The lads are in good shape, at the weekend Kieran (Sadlier) got tackled, he rolled on it and put his body weight on his ankle. That has got nothing to do with over training, we’ve just been unfortunate.”

