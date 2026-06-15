Danger here! The tightrope is removed for a cut-throat weekend of championship football

WITH THE ROUND 3 draw made and the country hopping up and down with excitement, we take a look at the pairings this coming weekend.

Monaghan v Westmeath

The eye of the floating voter is always drawn to the most illustrious names of Gaelic football. But tear yourself away from the melodramas of the Kerrys, Dublins and so on, and Monaghan and Westmeath have provided riches of entertainment.

In winning Leinster, losing Luke Loughlin through injury, but regaining John Heslin, Westmeath have been playing with a rich confidence granted by a charismatic leader.

Given this will be Monaghan’s fifth game in Clones out of six games this summer, no team have given their support base better value for money. There is no lead too big to chase down and while many thought that habit would have caught up with them by now, it hasn’t.

A young Monaghan fan. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin v Donegal

The horse-trading started even before the draw was made with Dublin manager Ger Brennan marking his return to the sideline with a win over Cavan on the road, and immediately producing a flex towards the Central Competitions Control Committee by saying they would prefer Dublin’s next game to be in Parnell Park if the draw favoured them.

Now, Donegal and Dublin is a much, much bigger beast than one that can be contained in Parnell Park. And the spiciness of Ger Brennan who served his time away from the line, up against Jim McGuinness who escaped censure for something similar, will spike interest in this game. Will we see a ‘Parnell or Nowhere’ scenario?

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Ger Brennan's 24 Hour Parnell Park People. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

By lunchtime, we will have a better idea of where it is all going. Can the CCCC be seen in the eyes of the public to favour McGuinness, who undoubtedly would want a game in Croke Park to reignite a stuttering season, over Brennan?

Mayo v Meath

Contrary to the popular belief that the Inuit people have several hundred words for snow and ice, there are only between 50 and 70 terms.

However, GAA journalists have several hundred metaphors sharpened and perfected for describing how Mayo have managed to piss away their latest game where they found themselves in a winning position only to, well, choke.

Their latest collapse against Tyrone was so preventable, but they usually are with Mayo.

Mayo boss, Andy Moran. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

It’s always been impossible to predict how they might go, but you suspect now that they are up on the tightrope, in Castlebar, against their old friends from Meath, that they will produce their best stuff.

Meath’s win over Derry will be read as how the Oak Leafers have tailed off in recent seasons, but it will go a long way for Robbie Brennan’s men.

Kerry V Armagh

Those that weren’t all that fond of the new format, and it would be foolish to believe that every single soul is full square behind it, will point to the fate of Armagh.

Handsome winners of the most difficult province, coming out of the provisional round and beating Tyrone, Fermanagh, Down and then Monaghan, with two spells of extra-time included, they had earned a break.

However, the defeat to Louth changes everything. They have lost one game all summer and won their province.

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Meanwhile, Donegal have lost two and avoid meeting some big dogs because of the aversion towards repeat pairings (why?).

As is the way of it, Sam Mulroy’s speculative attempt for a two-pointer that went through Ethan Rafferty’s grasp and into the net is a moment that could define an entire season.

Other players who gave the ball away cheaply prior to Mulroy’s shot, or earlier in the game, get away in the smoke.

Kerry have had their tune up game against Kildare. It almost went as planned but for the withdrawal of Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Paudie Clifford and Jason Foley.

They need all their bodies ready for what looks like the tie of the round, with last year’s kickout meltdown from Armagh fresh in the memory.

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