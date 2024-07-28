Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
2024 Olympics

Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh finish second in Women's Pair heat

Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney qualify from heat in photo finish.
10.01am, 28 Jul 2024
618
0

LAST UPDATE | 20 mins ago

AIFRIC KEOGH AND Fiona Murtagh finished second in Heat 2 of the Women’s Pair at the Paris Olympics. 

The Irish boat was placed third for most of the 2,000m, but pipped Czechia at the line to take second.

Keogh and Murtagh upped the pace in the closing stages to hold off Team GB, who were gaining from fourth place, with three qualifying for the semi-final. 

Romania led from the start and won in a time of 7:24.27. Ireland were second in 7:28.22, with Czechia third in 7:28.23. 

Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney emerged from Heat 1 of the Men’s Pair in third place. 

The Irish duo had to dig incredibly deep to edge out Switzerland in a pulsating heat, and progress to the A/B semi-final.

Spain were the winners in 6:32.28, with New Zealand second, 6:32.44, and Ireland third with 6:32.69 – just two two hundreds of a second ahead of the Swiss in photo finish.    

Margaret Cremem and Aoife Casey finished third in Heat 1 of the Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls, behind Greece in second and the British crew of Emily Craig and Imogen Grant in first.  

The Irish pair finished in a time of 7:12.89, four second behind Greece and eight behind team GB, meaning they’re destined for the repechage.

Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie