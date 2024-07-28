Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh finish second in Women's Pair heat

LAST UPDATE | 20 mins ago
AIFRIC KEOGH AND Fiona Murtagh finished second in Heat 2 of the Women’s Pair at the Paris Olympics.
The Irish boat was placed third for most of the 2,000m, but pipped Czechia at the line to take second.
Keogh and Murtagh upped the pace in the closing stages to hold off Team GB, who were gaining from fourth place, with three qualifying for the semi-final.
Romania led from the start and won in a time of 7:24.27. Ireland were second in 7:28.22, with Czechia third in 7:28.23.
Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney emerged from Heat 1 of the Men’s Pair in third place.
The Irish duo had to dig incredibly deep to edge out Switzerland in a pulsating heat, and progress to the A/B semi-final.
Spain were the winners in 6:32.28, with New Zealand second, 6:32.44, and Ireland third with 6:32.69 – just two two hundreds of a second ahead of the Swiss in photo finish.
Margaret Cremem and Aoife Casey finished third in Heat 1 of the Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls, behind Greece in second and the British crew of Emily Craig and Imogen Grant in first.
The Irish pair finished in a time of 7:12.89, four second behind Greece and eight behind team GB, meaning they’re destined for the repechage.