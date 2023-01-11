Roy Barrett to step down as chairperson as FAI looks to meet gender balance requirements

THE FAI HAS announced that Roy Barrett is to step down as chairperson, while independent director Gary Twohig will also step down as the association seeks to ensure 40% female representation on it’s board by the end of the year.

The 40% gender balance requirement was set out under the terms of the 2020 government bailout.

The association has been struggling to boost female representation on its board; in July of last year the re-election of five male directors was postponed to allow the FAI time to increase its pool of female candidates, with Barrett outlining he would be willing to step aside if it was “the right thing to do for the organisation.”

Barrett, who became chairperson in 2020, will continue in his role until a replacement is appointed.

In an FAI statement, Barrett said: “My intention to step down from my position provides a clear opportunity for the Board, to ensure that at least 40% of the Directors are female by the end of 2023, as required by the Constitution, and the Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Government. This is something that I feel very strongly about, and I am convinced that this is in the best long-term interest of the FAI and the game of football in Ireland.

I have been Chairperson for the last three years and, whilst there have been many challenges, I am pleased with the progress that the organisation has made over the period.

Advertisement

“We now have much greater financial stability, we have a new CEO and management team which I am increasingly impressed with and there is a clear direction for our sport in Ireland, as evidenced by the 2022-2025 Strategy we approved last year.”

Meanwhile Twohig, who was first elected to the board as an independent member in May 2021, will now not be seeking ratification as a director of the FAI at the resumed AGM on 21 January.

“The FAI has committed to have a more gender-balanced Board with at least two more female Board members needing to be appointed by the end of this year,” Twohig said.

“In order to help ensure we deliver on that commitment I have taken the decision to step down from my position as an independent Director. It has been a privilege to work alongside my fellow Board members and I am proud of what we have been able to achieve together with Jonathan Hill and the FAI Senior Leadership team in the last few years.”

President of the FAI Gerry McAnaney said: “I personally would like to sincerely thank Roy for all his work in helping to stabilise the Association after a difficult period. I look forward to continuing our positive working relationship over the coming months as we seek a successor.

“I also wish to thank Gary for all his valued contribution to the Board. His commercial acumen has been a huge asset to the Association, and I speak on behalf of all our Directors when I wish him well with his business interests going forward.”

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill added: “I would like to thank Roy and Gary for their contribution to the FAI throughout a transformational time for the Association and their confidence in the executive team as we continue to implement our 2022-2025 strategy.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“Their decision clearly creates the platform for the Association to achieve gender balance targets, which we are confident will be the right thing for Irish Football into the future.”

The FAI added that a public process to replace Barrett and Twohig was ve overseen “in the coming months.”



The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!