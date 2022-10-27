Membership : Access or Sign Up
Roy Keane and Gary Neville to lead ITV's World Cup punditry line-up

Former United star picks his winner and says England will ‘come up just short’.

46 minutes ago
Roy Keane played in the 1994 World Cup for Ireland.
Image: PA

SOME 20 YEARS after a long-forgotten and mildly controversial episode concerning his appearance or lack thereof at a World Cup, Roy Keane will be Ireland’s most recognisable face on TV screens broadcasting this winter’s tournament. 

Keane and his former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville will be the headline ITV pundits for the broadcaster’s coverage of the World Cup in Qatar in November and December.

The pair will be joined by Ian Wright, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, Joe Cole, Eni Aluko, Nigel de Jong, Nadia Nadim and Hal Robson-Kanu in the ITV studios.

Keane told the ITV website he is looking forward to the “amount of games” that will take place at the tournament.

“Obviously I’m a football fan and managed to play in a World Cup in 1994. It’s always exciting – who’s going to turn up, who’s not going to turn up,” he said. 

Keane is tipping Brazil to win out in Qatar due their “great strength in depth” and “quality players across the squad”.  He said France also have “some brilliant players”. 

“England,” said Keane, “will come up just short”. 

Keane said there is “huge pressure” on Harry Kane to deliver, adding: “I still worry about England defensively and the goalkeeper.” 

Nevertheless, his tip for the standout star of the tournament is Jude Bellingham, the England midfielder who has caught the pundit’s eye with a series of impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund. 

“I would love to see Jude Bellingham have a good tournament,” Keane said. “For such a young kid, he plays way beyond his years, looks a good athlete and is mature. He’s getting a good run of games now for Borussia Dortmund and recently started for England against Germany, so I hope he takes that momentum into the World Cup.”  

