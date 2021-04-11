BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 5°C Sunday 11 April 2021
Roy Keane claims ‘Spurs have been soft for 40 years’ in Jamie Redknapp clash

The pair were involved in another lively exchange over Redknapp’s former club on Sunday.

By Press Association Sunday 11 Apr 2021, 1:46 PM
1 hour ago 4,612 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5406704
Clash: Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp.
Image: Nick Potts/Michael Regan/PA
Clash: Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp.
Clash: Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp.
Image: Nick Potts/Michael Regan/PA

ROY KEANE CLAIMED Tottenham “have been soft for the last 40 years” as the former Manchester United captain had another lively exchange with Jamie Redknapp.

Keane repeatedly said there was a “softness” to Spurs during the debate about the club with Redknapp on Sky Sports ahead of them hosting United on Sunday.

Having sarcastically stated that “it’s always great to be top of the league in November, vital time of the season that”, Keane said: “We all know, and we keep repeating, there is a softness in this Spurs team.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Redknapp reacted by pointing out that Tottenham had reached the Champions League final in 2018-19.

And Keane replied: “They were lucky to get to that final. Get to the final – again, it’s like being top of the league in November. They got to the final, but they got beaten in the final.

“If you’re going to get to a final, the whole point of getting to a final is trying to win the bloody thing.

“Spurs before (boss Jose) Mourinho, and when Mourinho leaves, there will still be a softness to this Spurs team. That’s down to the players.”

Redknapp responded by asking: “So they’ve been soft for the last, what, however many years?”

To which Keane replied: “Spurs have been soft for the last 40 years.”

As he voiced his disagreement, Redknapp mentioned the Tottenham side, managed by his father Harry, who reached the Champions League quarter-finals in 2010-11, saying: “That was a good team. You can’t say they are always soft Roy.”

Keane hit back with: “If quarter-final is success, then you can have your success.”

It comes after the pair had a heated argument about Tottenham in February, during which Keane said top sides “wouldn’t touch” any Spurs player beyond Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

