RTÉ still plans to broadcast Ireland-Israel match in October, despite TD's letter calling for boycott

RTÉ HAS REITERATED that it will broadcast football matches involving Israel, despite calls for a Eurovision-style boycott.

Sinéad Gibney, the Social Democrats sports spokesperson, wrote to the broadcaster asking them not to support Israel’s “sportswashing endeavours” ahead of the country’s Nations League match with Ireland in October.

“Last year, RTÉ took a laudable stance in response to Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest by opting to not broadcast or participate in the 2026 competition,” Gibney wrote.

“I’ve asked that RTÉ now makes the same commitment in this case. It is unconscionable to support the sportswashing endeavours of a country whose regime is committing genocide and ethnic cleansing against Palestinians by broadcasting and legitimizing their sporting pursuits.”

In response, RTÉ has maintained that it has contractual “and therefore binding legal obligations” to show the match.

The broadcaster said it is the Football Association of Ireland’s (FAI) responsibility to make decisions regarding participation. The FAI said Ireland will fulfil the fixtures.

“RTÉ’s decision in this case is different to RTÉ’s decision regarding the Eurovision Song Contest, which is owned and run by the EBU, for one main reason.

“In that case, it is national public service broadcasters/media (PSM’s) who operate the selection process to decide which song/artist will represent their country in the contest and therefore it is entirely the decision of the PSM whether to take part or not.,” RTÉ said.

“In Ireland, the responsibility obviously falls to RTÉ as Ireland’s national PSM, and a member of the EBU. So, RTÉ was able to make an independent decision on both participation and broadcasting of the Eurovision.”

Gibney said that teams should follow the lead of Poland and Sweden, who boycotted fixtures with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Any penalty imposed by UEFA on the FAI on Ireland for doing so “should be compensated by the government”, she said. “This is a small price to pay to show solidarity with Palestine and place ourselves on the right side of history.”

“The games should categorically not be played, as a reflection of the deep revulsion of the Irish people at the ongoing genocide in Gaza. But, if they are to go ahead, it’s vital that our national broadcaster refuses to platform any extension of Netanyahu’s terror state, sending a clear message in defence of human rights and international law.”

People Before Profit leader Richard Boyd Barrett previously said the home game, which is scheduled for 4 October, could spark an enormous protest.

He said it is “not unique” to see sporting sanctions imposed on nations involved in conflicts, or who have been internationally condemned for their actions.

“There were sanctions against apartheid South Africa, there’s been sanctions against Russia for what it’s doing in Ukraine, there were sanctions against Yugoslavia for what it was doing against Kosovo.

“So why is there not sanctions against Israel for the crimes it’s committing against Palestinians?”

The Dún Laoghaire TD said it is “important” to boycott Israel so it is not “normalised”.

Written by Mairead Maguire and posted on TheJournal.ie