RTÉ announce new record breaking horse racing deal for the next three years

RTÉ SPORT AND Horse Racing Ireland have announced today that they have agreed a new broadcasting deal for live coverage of Irish horse racing for the next three years that will deliver a record number of free-to-air live racing days in Ireland.

RTÉ Racing Presenters Ruby Walsh, Hugh Cahill and Jane Mangan. Source: CAROLINE NORRIS

Under the new deal, RTÉ will broadcast 31 days of live racing in 2021, rising to 32 live days in 2022 and in 2023.

RTÉ will continue to show the Festivals at Fairyhouse, Punchestown, the Curragh, Galway and Leopardstown., while new to the RTÉ schedule will be the Ascot Trials Day from Naas in May, and a series of top-quality winter Sundays over the jumps.

2021’s action continues this Easter Sunday and Monday from 2.30pm with the Fairyhouse action including the Irish Grand National.

Group Head of Sport at RTÉ, Declan McBennett, said: “Horse racing is an integral part of the RTÉ Sport offering, and we are delighted to extend our partnership with Horse Racing Ireland and the racecourses.”

Brian Kavanagh, Chief Executive of Horse Racing Ireland, said: “RTÉ has long been a wonderful partner for Irish racing, and we are delighted to extend our relationship for a further three years. The increased coverage is very welcome and will enhance the telling of our great racing stories.”

Here’s the remainder of the meetings this year.

RTÉ Racing Fixtures 2021

4-5 April – Fairyhouse Easter Festival

27 April – 1 May – Punchestown Festival

16 May – Naas Royal Ascot Trials Day

22 May – Curragh Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas

23 May – Curragh Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas

26 June – Curragh Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby

27 June – Curragh Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes

17 July – Curragh Juddmonte Irish Oaks

26-29 July – Galway Festival

11 September – Leopardstown Longines Irish Champions Weekend

12 September – Curragh Longines Irish Champions Weeekend

30 October – Down Royal

14 November – Punchestown

28 November – Fairyhouse Winter Festival

5 December – Punchestown/Cork

26-29 December – Leopardstown/Limerick Christmas Festivals

*Navan fixture in November TBC

