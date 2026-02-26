RTÉ has sold its 50% stake in GAAGO to the GAA for €3 million

RTÉ ANNOUNCED €3 million payment from the sale of their 50% share in GAAGO.

They said the profits from the sale will be used to invest in their regional studios and production facilities around the country, particularly in Cork, Limerick and Galway.

RTÉ announced its intention to sell its stake in the streaming service in February last year. The service, now rebranded as GAA+, allows people to stream over 40 championship matches per season.

GAAGO was set up in 2014 as a collaboration between the GAA and RTÉ.

RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst said the venture was “a game changer” for GAA fans around the world.

“I want to thank all of those who contributed their knowledge and expertise to the vital establishment of GAAGO and acknowledge the successful collaboration with the GAA as the service developed, particularly during the pandemic period when people could not physically attend their beloved games.”

“The completion of the sale means that we can make good on our commitment to reinvest these funds in the production of programming and content for audiences, particularly in our regional production studios and facilities outside Dublin,” he continued.

Written by Kate Henshaw and posted on TheJournal.ie