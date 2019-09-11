This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Heaslip, Ferris and Madigan join RTÉ's Rugby World Cup coverage

All of Ireland’s games from Japan will be live on RTÉ.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 3,295 Views 15 Comments
FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONALS Jamie Heaslip and Stephen Ferris, as well as World Cup-winning Australia captain Michael Lynagh, will be part of RTÉ Rugby World Cup coverage when the tournament kicks off next week.

The state broadcaster last night launched their coverage of the 2019 tournament in Japan, with RTÉ set to show all of Ireland’s games in addition to all of the knockout stages through to the final on Sunday 2 November.

rte-sport-rugby-world-cup-2019-launch Eddie O'Sullivan, Stephen Ferris, Jamie Heaslip and Fiona Coghlan at last night's launch. Source: Sportsfile

Heaslip, Ferris and Lynagh will join the panel throughout the tournament, while the likes of Eddie O’Sullivan, Brent Pope, Bernard Jackman, Fiona Coghlan, Ian Madigan, Rob Penney and Alastair Kellock will be providing analysis and commentary.

Daire O’Brien will present coverage of all the live games on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player with Donal Lenihan alongside Hugh Cahill on commentary in Japan, while Clare MacNamara will present 16 highlights programmes throughout the World Cup.

In addition to Ireland’s games, RTÉ will also show France’s pool clash with Tonga on Sunday 6 October, before carrying live coverage of the quarter-finals, semi-finals, the bronze final and the decider itself. 

“We are delighted to follow the Irish journey in a hugely anticipated World Cup,” Declan McBennett, RTÉ Group Head of Sport, said.

“Across all platforms, RTÉ will bring the best coverage, the best analysis and the most comprehensive overview of the Irish performance. Together with total coverage of the knockout phase the tournament promises to deliver amazing moments and stories to match.”

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

