Heaslip, Ferris and Madigan join RTÉ's Rugby World Cup coverage

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONALS Jamie Heaslip and Stephen Ferris, as well as World Cup-winning Australia captain Michael Lynagh, will be part of RTÉ Rugby World Cup coverage when the tournament kicks off next week.

The state broadcaster last night launched their coverage of the 2019 tournament in Japan, with RTÉ set to show all of Ireland’s games in addition to all of the knockout stages through to the final on Sunday 2 November.

Eddie O'Sullivan, Stephen Ferris, Jamie Heaslip and Fiona Coghlan at last night's launch. Source: Sportsfile

Heaslip, Ferris and Lynagh will join the panel throughout the tournament, while the likes of Eddie O’Sullivan, Brent Pope, Bernard Jackman, Fiona Coghlan, Ian Madigan, Rob Penney and Alastair Kellock will be providing analysis and commentary.

Daire O’Brien will present coverage of all the live games on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player with Donal Lenihan alongside Hugh Cahill on commentary in Japan, while Clare MacNamara will present 16 highlights programmes throughout the World Cup.

In addition to Ireland’s games, RTÉ will also show France’s pool clash with Tonga on Sunday 6 October, before carrying live coverage of the quarter-finals, semi-finals, the bronze final and the decider itself.

“We are delighted to follow the Irish journey in a hugely anticipated World Cup,” Declan McBennett, RTÉ Group Head of Sport, said.

“Across all platforms, RTÉ will bring the best coverage, the best analysis and the most comprehensive overview of the Irish performance. Together with total coverage of the knockout phase the tournament promises to deliver amazing moments and stories to match.”

