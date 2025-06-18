RTÉ set to show Champions League qualifier between Shelbourne and Linfield

RTÉ LOOK SET to show the Champions League derby between Shelbourne and Linfield next month.

An announcement is likely to be made in the coming days.

It’s understood that the national broadcaster will pay in the region of €50,000 between to broadcast the first leg of the first-round qualifier at Tolka Park on Wednesday 9 July.

Linfield are able to sell the rights of their own accord for the return game at Windsor Park on 16 July.

Virgin Media were not believed to be in the mix for the meeting in Dublin while Premier Sports Ireland (PSI), who are also owned by Shelbourne’s majority shareholder Mickey O’Rourke, appear to have missed out.