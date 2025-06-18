Advertisement
More Stories
The deal should be confirmed in the coming days. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
FreeOn the box

RTÉ set to show Champions League qualifier between Shelbourne and Linfield

It’s understood the national broadcaster will show the first leg from Tolka Park on 9 July at a cost of around €50,000.
7.02pm, 18 Jun 2025
David Sneyd

RTÉ LOOK SET to show the Champions League derby between Shelbourne and Linfield next month.

An announcement is likely to be made in the coming days.

It’s understood that the national broadcaster will pay in the region of €50,000 between to broadcast the first leg of the first-round qualifier at Tolka Park on Wednesday 9 July.

Linfield are able to sell the rights of their own accord for the return game at Windsor Park on 16 July.

Virgin Media were not believed to be in the mix for the meeting in Dublin while Premier Sports Ireland (PSI), who are also owned by Shelbourne’s majority shareholder Mickey O’Rourke, appear to have missed out.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie