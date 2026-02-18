Irish language commentary option to make rugby debut for Ireland v England clash

(Seo alt ónár bhfoireann Gaeltachta. Is féidir an bunleagan as Gaeilge a léamh anseo)

FANS of the Irish football and rugby teams will have the option to watch live broadcasts of their heroes’ matches with Irish language commentary from this Saturday, when Andy Farrell’s team take on England in the Six Nations Championship at Twickenham.

And when the Republic takes on Czechia in a crucial World Cup qualifier next month, the Irish language option will also be available.

In fact, Irish language commentary will be available for over 35 matches this year – including football, hurling, camogie, rugby and soccer, live on the RTÉ Player, and on the RTÉ news channel.

RTÉ began their live Irish language broadcast of the All-Ireland hurling and football finals in 2015, and since then they have significantly expanded the service year after year.

In 2016, the broadcaster provided a selection of Irish-language coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s matches in the European football championship finals.

Niamh Ní Churnáin, the broadcaster’s Irish-language group head, said that “sport captivates Irish audiences”.

Making these unforgettable events available through Irish is a central part of RTÉ’s public service mission.

“This year, in partnership with RTÉ Sport, we are expanding the range of sporting events with Irish-language commentary,” she said.

“The broadcast will kick off with the big rugby match between England and Ireland, in the Six Nations Championship, with first-class commentary provided by Garry Mac Donncha and Colm de Buitléar.

“This is the first of many sporting highlights of the year that RTÉ will be providing in both languages.”

International rugby matches in the Six Nations Championship and Republic of Ireland soccer matches are on the list of ‘free-to-air’ sporting events that broadcasters are required to provide without charging extra.

Irish language organisations have long been demanding that this should mean that there would be a choice of Irish language coverage for these matches to ensure that Irish-speaking fans are not marginalised from major national sporting events.

In addition to a choice of live Irish language commentary being available for the huge World Cup qualifier between the Irish soccer team and the Czech Republic at the Fortuna Arena in Prague on 26 March, there will be Irish language commentary and analysis for Ireland’s home matches in the UEFA Nations League in the autumn. Women’s international matches will also be covered, starting with the World Cup qualifier against France on 3 March.

Garry Mac Donncha, who also does football and hurling commentary, will be joined by Cuán Ó Flatharta, who will be providing commentary and analysis. Colm de Buitléar and Deirbhile Nic an Bháird (rugby), Charlie McGeever (soccer), and many others will be joining them.

Irish language commentary on the All-Ireland football, hurling and camogie championships will begin in May, with matches being broadcast every weekend until August. In addition to presenters Garry Mac Donncha and Cuán Ó Flatharta, these matches will feature commentary by Dara Ó Cinnéide, Pat Fleury, Gary Brennan and other former players.

Live commentary and analysis by RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta’s sports team can be heard from all over the country every weekend on the programmes Spórt an tSathairn, Spórt an Tráthnóna and Spórt an Lae, and the 2026 All-Ireland football and hurling leagues have begun.

The Journal’s Gaeltacht initiative is supported by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

Written by Concubhar Ó Liatháin and posted on TheJournal.ie