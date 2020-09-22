BE PART OF THE TEAM

RTÉ to televise Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers this Sunday

The leaders will take on the reigning champions at Oriel Park.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 8:25 PM
The sides will meet at Oriel Park this Sunday.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

THE SSE AIRTRICITY League Premier Division tie between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers will be shown live on RTÉ this Sunday [kick-off, 7.30pm], the station has announced.

The reigning champions Dundalk will host the table leaders at Oriel Park, with Stephen Bradley’s men holding a 15-point advantage over the third-placed Lilywhites ahead of kick-off.

The original fixture was was rescheduled for Sunday due to European competition.

RTÉ will also provide live coverage for the meeting of Shamrock Rovers against Sligo Rovers on Friday 2 October at Tallaght Stadium. The visitors have made a promising start to the resumption of the league, earning five wins from eight matches.

That game kicks off at 7.45pm.

