RTÉ to televise Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers this Sunday

THE SSE AIRTRICITY League Premier Division tie between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers will be shown live on RTÉ this Sunday [kick-off, 7.30pm], the station has announced.

The reigning champions Dundalk will host the table leaders at Oriel Park, with Stephen Bradley’s men holding a 15-point advantage over the third-placed Lilywhites ahead of kick-off.

The original fixture was was rescheduled for Sunday due to European competition.

RTÉ will also provide live coverage for the meeting of Shamrock Rovers against Sligo Rovers on Friday 2 October at Tallaght Stadium. The visitors have made a promising start to the resumption of the league, earning five wins from eight matches.

That game kicks off at 7.45pm.

📺 LIVE TV ANNOUNCEMENT 📺



Fixture | @DundalkFC v @ShamrockRovers

Date | Sunday, September 27

KO | 7.30pm



The above fixture will be live on @RTE2 this Sunday 👌#LOI | #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld pic.twitter.com/za9Vukd9i0 — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 22, 2020

