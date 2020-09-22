RTÉ to televise Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers this Sunday

THE SSE AIRTRICITY League Premier Division tie between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers will be shown live on RTÉ this Sunday [kick-off, 7.30pm], the station has announced.
The reigning champions Dundalk will host the table leaders at Oriel Park, with Stephen Bradley’s men holding a 15-point advantage over the third-placed Lilywhites ahead of kick-off.
The original fixture was was rescheduled for Sunday due to European competition.
RTÉ will also provide live coverage for the meeting of Shamrock Rovers against Sligo Rovers on Friday 2 October at Tallaght Stadium. The visitors have made a promising start to the resumption of the league, earning five wins from eight matches.
That game kicks off at 7.45pm.
