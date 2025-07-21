Over one million viewers tune in to All-Ireland hurling final on RTÉ

RTÉ’S LIVE TV coverage of yesterday’s All-Ireland hurling final drew an average audience of 980,000 – with viewing figures soaring to 1,119,000 during the second half as Tipperary staged an incredible comeback against Cork.

The game also attracted 400,465 streams on the RTÉ player, representing the highest figure for an All-Ireland final in football or hurling to date.

A further 244,000 viewers watched last night’s Sunday Game on RTÉ2.

RTÉ have also revealed that ’The Sunday Game’ social media accounts saw video views reaching 6.19 million, with over 668,000 engagements.

Last year’s All-Ireland final meeting of Clare and Cork had an average of 1,037,000 tuned into live coverage on RTÉ, which peaked at 1,231,000.

