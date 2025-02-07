RTÉ agree deal to retain live rights to WNT matches

RTÉ WILL REMAIN the live broadcast home of Republic of Ireland women’s national team matches for the next two years.

The FAI have today announced that RTÉ will show live coverage of all of Ireland’s games through to the 2027 World Cup, including the 2025 Uefa Nations League and World Cup qualifiers, along with all friendly internationals.

Whereas the TV rights deal for the men’s game is centralised through Uefa, no such arrangement exists for the women’s game, and so the games are sold directly by the FAI to broadcasters, in this case RTÉ.

“RTÉ have showed incredible support over the last few years to help us grow our audience and fan base in tandem with the rise of women and girls’ football in Ireland”, said FAI commercial director Sean Kavanagh. “We are looking forward to continuing that partnership to inspire the next generation.”

“We are delighted to continue to champion and support the Republic of Ireland’s Women’s national team and proud to be there with them every step of the way, since our first match broadcast in 2018″, said RTÉ Head of Sport Declan McBennett, adding RTÉ will also screen all of the men’s national team games in 2025.

The announcement follows RTÉ’s loss of live rights to the men’s League of Ireland, with all games to be shown on Virgin Media over the next four years.

Ireland kick off their Nations League campaign under new manager Carla Ward against Turkiye on Friday, 21 February at Tallaght Stadium.