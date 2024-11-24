Ruairí Canavan kicks nine points to send Errigal Ciaran to first Ulster final in 22 years

Errigal Ciaran 0-14

Clann Éireann 1-10

22 YEARS AFTER his father Peter won the Ulster club title, Ruairí Canavan produced an instantly legendary performance to kick nine points and bring Errigal Ciaran into the final once more against Kilcoo.

There was never much in this game and that was aptly summed up by exchanges in time added on. Both teams had their opportunities to win, but at the end of a patient sequence of play, Ruairí Canavan popped up with a left footed finish to edge home by the minimum.

In a game of tight margins, Clann Éireann managed to wriggle themselves three points ahead at the start of the second half, but suffered a cruel blow when Tiernan Kelly was dismissed for a second yellow card on 40 minutes after a high challenge on Darragh Canavan.

While the first half was characterised by scoring spurts, the only major of the game came when Clann Éireann earned a penalty close to the half hour mark.

Daniel Magee gathered in a long delivery and when he turned defender Ciaran Quinn, the Errigal man grabbed a handful of Magee’s shorts. Referee Joe McQuillan spotted it instantly and Conor Turbitt send Errigal goalkeeper Darragh McAnenly the wrong way, rolling the ball to the left hand side of the goals.

Errigal produced a great response that must have pleased manager Enda McGinley, who had to put a wedding anniversary trip to Sligo on ice, fashioned from two Ruairí Canavan frees. The first was tricky, but from the next kickout Errigal turned the ball over, Peter Harte was fouled and the younger Canavan hoofed over from all of 47 metres to go into the break level, 0-8 to 1-5.

Errigal Ciaran manager Enda McGinley. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

After Kelly’s dismissal, Errigal won the last twenty minutes 0-6 to 0-2. The younger Canavan accounted for five of those scores but it was noticeable how Darragh was fouled for two of the frees in that spell.

With the hour up, Rioghan Meehan stepped up with a brilliant clutch point to equalise after a clever quick free. But with it all on the line, it was left to Ruairí Canavan to have the final word.

Scorers for Errigal Ciaran: Ruairí Canavan 0-9 (0-4f), Darragh Canavan 0-2, Thomas Canavan 0-2 (0-2f), Odhran Robinson 0-1

Scorers for Clann Éireann: Conor Turbitt 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), Daniel Magee 0-2, Dan McCarthy 0-2, Conor McCarville, Ruairí McDonald, Rioghan Meehan 0-1 each.

Errigal Ciaran

1. Darragh McAnenly

2. Niall Kelly 4. Aidan McCrory 21. Ciaran Quinn

5. Tiarnan Colhoun 6. Cormac Quinn 7. Peter Óg McCartan

3.Ben McDonnell 9. Joe Oguz

10. Ruairí Canavan 11. Odhran Robinson 20. Ciaran McGinley

13. Peter Harte 14. Darragh Canavan 8. Padraig McGirr

Subs:

17. Mark Kavanagh for McGirr (27)

12. Thomas Canavan for McGinley (HT)

15.Pauric Traynor for Kelly (58)

Clann Éireann

16. Eoghan Mulholland

2. Shea Heffron 3. Michael O’Shea 4. Conan O’Carroll

5. Barry McCambridge 6. Sean McCarthy 7. Ryan Owens

8. Tiernan Kelly 9. Conor McCarville

10. Jack Conlon 11. Daniel Magee 18. Emmet Magee

13. Ruairí McDonald 14. Conor Turbutt 21. Dan McCarty

Subs: 12. Adam Kelly for McCarthy (21)

22. Rioghan Meehan for McDonald (42)

15. Aodhan McConville for Redmond French (50)

24. Ethan McCann for Conlon (58)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)