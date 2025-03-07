MANCHESTER UNITED BOSS Ruben Amorim does not believe he will get the same time to turn things around as Mikel Arteta enjoyed at Arsenal.

The 40-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in November and has endured more downs than ups since succeeding Erik ten Hag, with the Red Devils languishing 14th in the Premier League and out of both domestic cup competitions.

The Europa League is the only remaining route to silverware, and realistically continental qualification, for a threadbare side preparing to take on an Arsenal team sat second in the standings and buoyed by a 7-1 Champions League last-16 win at PSV.

The Gunners have been transformed back into a force by Arteta, who made some eye-catching decisions as he reshaped the squad in his image after being appointed in late 2019.

Asked if he saw similarities to his job at United and the way he is going about it, Amorim said: “I don’t feel that. I will not have the time that Arteta had. I feel that. It’s a different club.

“So, we just need to survive with the players on Sunday and during these games.

“I think it’s a different club. I think in that aspect the way Arteta dealt with that is an inspiration for everybody. I will not have the time like Arteta had.”

Amorim remains convinced he is the man to take United back to the top, although he has mentioned on a couple of occasions that the club’s longer-term goals may be achieved by another manager.

Right now, though, it is about muddling through the short term as they welcome Arsenal having secured a 1-1 draw away to Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

United were without 11 first-team players in Spain, where the lack of options in their 18-man travelling squad and recent exertions took their toll.

“We need to survive Sunday,” Amorim reiterated. “The team was so tired in the last 20 minutes. We have to prepare Sunday and then think about this important game for our season on Thursday.”

Amorim does not think he will have anyone back fit to face Arsenal, with Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte this week joining their lengthy injury list.

Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw remain out, as do Jonny Evans, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton while Patrick Dorgu is suspended.

With such issues, it is little wonder Amorim feels he “will be ready for everything after this season” – a campaign he has not given up on Diallo featuring in again.

“I think it’s just Amad and Martinez (who won’t be back this season),” he said of United’s injured hordes. “Even Amad we will see in the end of the last month.

“He could be… I don’t want to say nothing, but I have the hope to have Amad before the end of the season. We’ll see.

“Lisandro is out, Kobbie can return. Maguire we have to be careful. Manu will return. I think Luke Shaw and Mason Mount can return also. We’ll see.”

Amorim’s approach given his paucity of options will be interesting on Sunday, when an anti-Glazer protest is planned around the game by the 1958 fan group.

“I think for everybody in our club it’s a really tough moment,” the head coach said. “It’s everything at the same time. The only thing I can do, and our players can do, is perform well and win.

“People have the right to protest. I think it’s a good thing to do that. It’s part of our club. Everybody has a voice.

“But our job and my job is just to improve the team and give them something in this moment because they deserve it and they are amazing.”